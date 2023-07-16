Collaborations have led to efficient SGR operations

SGR cargo train at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County on January 10, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In recent months, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has witnessed a remarkable surge in cargo volumes, solidifying its position as a reliable and efficient freight transport solution.

The increased throughput during May and June 2023 underscores the SGR’s crucial role in supporting Kenya’s agricultural sector and overall economic growth.

With food security and farmers’ productivity at the forefront, the rail’s recent accomplishments have showcased its commitment to delivering exceptional freight services.

According to the latest SGR Transport Report, cargo volumes reached an impressive 1,101,122 compared to 1,011,088 during the same period in the previous year. Of particular note is the successful evacuation of 34,400 tonnes of subsidised Government of Kenya (GOK) fertiliser from the port to Athi River station.

This accomplishment demonstrates the SGR’s dedication to bolstering food security and enhancing agricultural productivity.

One of the key drivers behind the SGR’s improved performance is the strong working relationship between major government entities such as Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC), the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Revenue Authority.

This collaboration has yielded reduced client complaints, particularly concerning SGR-nominated cargo.

Notably, the SGR has implemented direct ex-hook deliveries, allowing for efficient transportation of containerised cargo directly from discharging vessels to wagons and seamless connections to the Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in Nairobi and Naivasha. This achievement is a testament to the ongoing collaboration between Kenya Railways, SGR operator Afristar, and other key State players, all committed to maintaining high service standards and improving efficiency to meet the needs of valued clients.

To sustain and enhance the SGR’s performance, KRC has implemented several key operational targets.

These include the provision of over 600 wagons on a daily basis for both containerised and conventional cargo to meet the port’s loading demands.

Additionally, the SGR operates an average of 18 to 20 trains daily between Mombasa Port and the two ICDs to facilitate efficient import and export activities.

Adequate availability of locomotives and well-trained crew members further ensure quick trains’ offtake.

By adopting an enhanced marketing strategy focusing on value and partnerships, KRC has actively engaged with major players in the industry, including shipping lines and members of the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association to sustain volume growth.

Direct customer engagement initiatives have played a crucial role in improving service levels. By understanding clients’ needs, the SGR can continuously enhance its offerings and ensure customer satisfaction.

This customer-centric approach has contributed to SGR’s reputation as a reliable and efficient transportation solution.

The remarkable increase in cargo volumes transported through the SGR during May and June 2023 is a testament to Kenya Railways Corporation and Afristar’s dedication to providing efficient and reliable freight services.

By focusing on operational targets, fostering partnerships and improving service quality, the SGR is solidifying its position as a leading freight transport solution in the region.

As the SGR continues to support Kenya’s agricultural sector and contribute to its economic growth, it serves as an example of the transformative power of strategic collaboration and innovation in the transportation industry. The SGR is poised to drive Kenya’s cargo revolution and contribute to the nation’s sustainable economic growth.

- The author is a communication specialist in the railway transport sector