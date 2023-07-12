Premium

Kenya risks US, Israel wrath over plan to boost trade ties with Iran

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jul 12, 2023
President William Ruto annd Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the Launch of Nairobi County School Feeding Programme at Roysambu Primary School. [PCS]

Kenya and Iran are expected to sign several preliminary trade deals today as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi begins the first visit by a head of state from the Islamic Republic in over a decade. 

President Raisi was initially scheduled to start his visit yesterday, but it was rescheduled to today, Kenyan officials said.  

"The President of Iran His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi was scheduled to arrive in the country for a visit today (Tuesday)," said the Foreign Affairs Ministry in an update. 

The visit seeks to bolster Tehran’s influence and expand commercial ties in the region to help offset hard-hitting United States-imposed sanctions that have crippled its economy, analysts say. 

Tehran has in recent years stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with African countries like Kenya to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its nuclear ambitions.  

The deals are expected to be signed today at State House Nairobi. Among them is a plan to bolster lagging imports between the two countries. 

They come as President William Ruto seeks new global allies in trade and investments through a spirited diplomatic charm offensive that has taken him around the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas. 

It also comes as Iran seeks to underline that Tehran still plays a dominant role in the developing world despite US efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic. 

The slump in Iran’s economy since the US's decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major global powers has pushed the Islamic Republic to try to expand commercial ties with new countries.  

Trade between Kenya and Iran has in tandem remained relatively low.  

Exports from Kenya to Iran, however, more than doubled to Sh5.8 billion last year, while imports from Tehran to Nairobi slumped from a high of Sh10.8 billion in 2018 to Sh3.3 billion last year. 

Yesterday, diplomatic watchers said the visit will be keenly watched by the US and other Kenyan allies like Israel that consider Kenya their key strategic ally in the region. 

"President Ruto having discussions with Iran's President Raisi sounds threatening to US long-term interests," said historian and university lecturer Prof Macharia Munene.

He told The Standard, the US government had been keen on "isolating Iran from international mixing, scuttling Iran's nuclear desires, stemming Shia influence in global Islam and countering the de-dollarisation movement, which Iran likes." 

The Standard could not immediately get a comment from Washington or Tel Aviv on the same.

Related Topics
Previous article
Rivals give Uhuru dose of his own medicine as Ruto allies take over Jubilee
Next article
Explained: State vs Official Visit
.

Similar Articles

By Wawira Pencella 6 hrs ago
Opinion
Demonstrations are inflicting more pain to already suffering citizens
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Business
Court stops controller of budget from releasing equalisation funds
By Purity Mwangi 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium Fuel prices: Nyeri residents turn to donkeys to cut transport cost
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Vincy Wairimu: After many failures, I found my business footing
Enterprise
By Paul Kariuki
33 mins ago
Premium Shrinking towns as tea-picking machines take up manual jobs
Business
By Edward Kosut
1 hr ago
Uzapoint: A school project that morphed into budding tech startup
Enterprise
By Winnie Makena
6 hrs ago
Mitumba dealers say China would benefit from ban
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
6 hrs ago
What it takes to create and run an e-commerce platform
Enterprise
By Yvonne Chepkwony
6 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Paul Kariuki 33 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium Vincy Wairimu: After many failures, I found my business footing
By Edward Kosut 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Shrinking towns as tea-picking machines take up manual jobs
By Winnie Makena 6 hrs ago
Enterprise
Uzapoint: A school project that morphed into budding tech startup
By Graham Kajilwa 6 hrs ago
Enterprise
Mitumba dealers say China would benefit from ban

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.