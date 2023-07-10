Why financial experts are rushing for professional bodies badges

 By Brian Ngugi | Jul 10, 2023

 

CISI’s lead representative for East Africa and head of membership Kimacia Gitau during a previous interview. [File, Standard]

Experts in financial services sector have been asked to embrace networking through professional bodies to stay in line with ever-evolving marketplace globally.

The London-headquartered Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), which operates subsidiaries across the world including Kenya, says affiliation to professional bodies provide a facilitative platform for members to share ideas, discuss industry trends and explore avenues for professional growth.

Continuous professional development that comes with being a member of a professional body has become a fundamental aspect of career progression for workers in financial services, CISI says.

This comes at a time employers in government institutions and private firms are increasingly preferring workers affiliated to professional bodies which are largely viewed as engagement avenues which ultimately contribute to the overall development and growth of the financial services sector.

The growing hunger amongst workers in financial and investment profession to benchmark against global best practices has prompted bodies like CISI to establish continuous professional development programmes.

CISI’s lead representative for East Africa and head of membership Kimacia Gitau says such initiatives enables individuals to demonstrate their commitment to lifelong learning and their dedication to staying at the forefront of their profession.

"Being a member of CISI offers professionals an invaluable opportunity to connect with a global network of experts, share insights, and stay updated on international best practices, thereby enhancing their professional development," Gitau says.

Facebook creates unit devoted to financial services

Through CISI’s local engagement and networking, professionals foster collaboration and contribute to the growth of their local financial services community.

Such collaborations has seen members showcase professionalism, gain recognition and connect with global best practices, thereby elevating their career status and expand horizons.

The professionals then give back to society through initiatives like the CISI Future Foundation which aims at promoting financial literacy and empowering the next generation in communities.

“Building young people’s learning and engagement with financial literacy and money management is an investment in their own personal financial futures,” director of global business development at CISI Kevin Moore says. “The Foundation is therefore keen to consider initiatives and programs from globally based organizations which match its values and objectives."

Professionals affiliated to CISI, which was founded in 1992, progress through different grades of membership. The pinnacle of this career progression is achieving Chartered status. Chartered members are widely regarded as experts in their respective fields, opening doors to new opportunities and career advancement, according to CISI.

