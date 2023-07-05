Pilots call for new management at Kenya Airways

Business
 By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul 05, 2023
Kenya Airways planes at a parking inside JKIA in Nairobi on November 6, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (Kalpa) has told the Senate that there is a need for new leadership at Kenya Airways (KQ) to inspire investor confidence.

Kalpa officials who appeared before the Senate's Trade and Tourism Committee in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 4, said KQ needs new management that will restore the vibrant team spirit while prioritising employees' welfare.

The Association Executive Member Mwenda Mabura told the committee that a new organisational structure should be established with a direct emphasis on KQ's core functions and revenue generation streams to reclaim its glory.

“Little can be achieved without passionate and patriotic employees, a conducive atmosphere should be created to allow employees to diligently do their bit in assisting Kenya Airways to meet its goals and objectives while contributing to the nation-building process,” said Mabura.

Kalpa called for performance contracts for all management with clauses to undertake to be surcharged and financially compensate KQ for any loss due to the acts of negligence, illegality or incompetence by an employee including past and present board members.

The pilots proposed the reorganisation of the airline fleet to one manufacturer, Boeing, saying this will reduce lease rates, costs of spares, and transitional and recurrent training costs.  

Related Topics
Previous article
Roasted maize has finally made it to the high table
Next article
Twitter chaos leaves door open for Meta's rival app
.

Similar Articles

By Fred Kagonye 14 hrs ago
Business
Kenya's economic growth fell by 0.9 per cent
By Macharia Kamau 15 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium The true cost of new punitive tax measures on ailing job market
By Macharia Kamau 15 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why taxman keeps falling short in tax targets
.

Latest Stories

Roasted maize has finally made it to the high table
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
12 mins ago
Pilots call for new management at Kenya Airways
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
32 mins ago
Premium Greeter who rose to own chain of fashion shops in Nakuru's CBD
Work Life
By Yvonne Chepkwony
47 mins ago
Premium Inside Sh800 million plan to boost jua kali sector
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
47 mins ago
Premium Luxury car importers in limbo after car theft syndicate bust
Business
By Brian Ngugi
52 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By XN Iraki 12 mins ago
Enterprise
Roasted maize has finally made it to the high table
By Edwin Nyarangi 32 mins ago
Business
Pilots call for new management at Kenya Airways
By Yvonne Chepkwony 47 mins ago
Work Life
Premium Greeter who rose to own chain of fashion shops in Nakuru's CBD
By Graham Kajilwa 47 mins ago
Enterprise
Premium Inside Sh800 million plan to boost jua kali sector

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.