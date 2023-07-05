Pilots call for new management at Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways planes at a parking inside JKIA in Nairobi on November 6, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (Kalpa) has told the Senate that there is a need for new leadership at Kenya Airways (KQ) to inspire investor confidence.

Kalpa officials who appeared before the Senate's Trade and Tourism Committee in Nairobi on Tuesday, July 4, said KQ needs new management that will restore the vibrant team spirit while prioritising employees' welfare.

The Association Executive Member Mwenda Mabura told the committee that a new organisational structure should be established with a direct emphasis on KQ's core functions and revenue generation streams to reclaim its glory.

“Little can be achieved without passionate and patriotic employees, a conducive atmosphere should be created to allow employees to diligently do their bit in assisting Kenya Airways to meet its goals and objectives while contributing to the nation-building process,” said Mabura.

Kalpa called for performance contracts for all management with clauses to undertake to be surcharged and financially compensate KQ for any loss due to the acts of negligence, illegality or incompetence by an employee including past and present board members.

The pilots proposed the reorganisation of the airline fleet to one manufacturer, Boeing, saying this will reduce lease rates, costs of spares, and transitional and recurrent training costs.