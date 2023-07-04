Kenya's economic growth fell by 0.9 per cent

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Jul 04, 2023

KNBS Director General Macdonald G. Obudho speaking during the 2022 Kenya Demographic & Health Survey key indicators report on 17th January 2023. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya’s economic growth fell by 0.9 per cent in 2023 to record a 5.3 per cent growth in the first quarter compared to 6.2 per cent in 2022.

This is according to a statement by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Director General Macdonald G. Obudho.

The growth was largely supported by a rebound in agricultural activities.

The KNBS report shows that exports in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 9.4 per cent to Sh233 billion compared to 2.1 per cent in 2022 to Sh536.6 billion.

Kenya had improved earnings from tea, iron and steel, titanium ores and concentrates boosting the growth in exports.

Decelerated growth in imports is attributed to the decline in imports of industrial machinery; and iron and steel.

 

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Boxing fraternity mourns former national and Nakuru ABC head coach Peter Morris
.

Similar Articles

By Simon Wafubwa 20 hrs ago
Opinion
Tax relief move brings healthcare closer to retirees
By Edna Gitachu, Hannah Wanyoike and Nicholas Kahiro 20 hrs ago
Opinion
Stimulate industrial growth to lower high cost of electricity
By Beauttah Omanga 20 hrs ago
Opinion
Increasing civil servants' pay an insult to poor Kenyans
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's economic growth fell by 0.9 per cent
Business
By Fred Kagonye
1 hr ago
Premium The true cost of new punitive tax measures on ailing job market
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Why taxman keeps falling short in tax targets
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Premium Businesses left high and dry as banks tighten lending
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Kenya urges international partnerships for trade, development
Business
By Wesley Koech
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya's economic growth fell by 0.9 per cent
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium The true cost of new punitive tax measures on ailing job market
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why taxman keeps falling short in tax targets
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Businesses left high and dry as banks tighten lending

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.