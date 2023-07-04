Kenya urges international partnerships for trade, development

Business
 By Wesley Koech | Jul 04, 2023

Industrialization PS Dr Juma Mukwahana with Kenya’s envoy to Austria with Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mofadal of Sudan [Courtesy: Ministry of Trade]

The Kenyan government has called for concerted efforts in the provision of services to better outcomes in sustainable development goals.

Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) PS Dr Juma Mukhwana called upon a United Nations agency to support the course.

Dr Mukhwana said the partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) will ensure growth in resources.

“We reiterate our support for the Director General's ongoing reforms at UNIDO - especially those aimed at improving the Organization's overall effectiveness and results,” said Dr Mukhwana.

UNIDO supports fair and responsible local industrial production and trade. Supply chains are essential to trade, and trade is essential to job creation.

Dr Mukhwana spoke when he addressed the organization’s board and call upon the extension of the UNIDO Regional Field Offices and reinforcement of their Field Office in Kenya.

Dr Mukhwana said this will increase the capacity of the organization to implement its operations.

“We believe that boosting the capacity of UNIDO Field Offices will further foster needed improvements in project coordination with national governments and policymakers, and ultimately lead to better outcomes for UNIDO,” said Dr Mukhwana.

He said that these reforms will ensure that the organization gears on its ambitions towards the projects.

“We recognize the necessity for further efforts and additional strategic collaborations in order to fully achieve the intended objectives of this ambitious project,” said Dr Mukhwana.

PS said through the funds from the organization, the government has rolled out some projects and is eyeing for more to foster inclusivity and sustainable growth in the country's economy.

“We are glad to inform the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the recent launch of the County Aggregation and Industrial Parks Projects in Kenya rolled out across all 47 counties in Kenya which will focus on a maximum of five agro-products priority value chains - thereby fostering inclusive and sustainable industrial development across the entire Country,” said Dr Mukhwana.

He added that the program will converge all the stakeholders in the sector and also provide an opportunity to venture into more options.

“The projects will provide a platform for multi-stakeholder engagement with the Kenya Government and provide private sector and development partners with the opportunity to take part in Kenya's industrialization agenda,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Mukhwana called upon UNIDO to release Sh7.31 billion set to revamp the manufacturing sector to counter the global economic and geopolitical changes.

“We commend UNIDO's endeavors to deploy US$ 73.1 million from the technical cooperation contributions that were aimed at revamping manufacturing activity in Africa,” he said. 

Additionally, Dr Mukwana challenged UNIDO, development partners, and other stakeholders to explore partnership opportunities with Kenya to establish the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks.

Related Topics
Previous article
Jimi Wanjigi: Why I support Omtatah's petition against the Finance Act
Next article
AG Muturi to appeal CAS position decision
.

Similar Articles

By Edna Gitachu, Hannah Wanyoike and Nicholas Kahiro 19 hrs ago
Opinion
Stimulate industrial growth to lower high cost of electricity
By Beauttah Omanga 19 hrs ago
Opinion
Increasing civil servants' pay an insult to poor Kenyans
By Josephine Anan-Ankomah 19 hrs ago
Opinion
How digital banking is revolutionising financial inclusion among African youth
.

Latest Stories

Premium
The true cost of new punitive tax measures on ailing job market
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
23 mins ago
Premium Why taxman keeps falling short in tax targets
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
33 mins ago
Premium Businesses left high and dry as banks tighten lending
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
33 mins ago
Kenya urges international partnerships for trade, development
Business
By Wesley Koech
1 hr ago
Lobby seeks consolidation of Africa airlines to lift industry
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
19 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 23 mins ago
Financial Standard
Premium The true cost of new punitive tax measures on ailing job market
By Macharia Kamau 33 mins ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why taxman keeps falling short in tax targets
By Brian Ngugi 33 mins ago
Financial Standard
Premium Businesses left high and dry as banks tighten lending
By Wesley Koech 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya urges international partnerships for trade, development

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.