Residents decry high cost of living as prices rise sharply

Packets of Maize flour displayed at Naivas Supermarket in Kisumu on 21 July 2022. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenyans want President William Ruto to bring down the cost of living and save them from the harsh economic times.

In Uasin Gishu County, residents said the government has left the people to their devices and many are unable to cater for their basic needs.

Vivian Jepkemoi, a housewife, who lives in Kimumu, Eldoret said the cost of living has become unbearable, especially for families that depend on one breadwinner.

The mother of three was operating a spare parts shop but was forced to shut it down because of low returns. “The shop was not giving me any profit since the cost of living shot up. Now, I depend on my husband who does menial jobs in order to support me and our three children,” she said.

Jepkemoi, whom we found buying foodstuff at a local shop said she no longer travels to Eldoret town after matatus hiked bus fares. “With the recently increased prices of fuel, more products as well as fare have shot up making it difficult for the common citizens to afford many basic items. Now, travelling to town has even become a luxury that we cannot afford,” she said.

She asked the Head of State to rethink the decision to increase levies in a bid to cushion the people from the high cost of living. “We were hopeful that this new government would consider the cries of mwananchi (common man). However, we feel that the government has forgotten us and our pleas fall on deaf ears. Paying rent, school fees, water and electricity bills and food is now an uphill task,” she said.

Jepkemoi revealed that she has been forced to scale down her budget due to the rising cost of commodities.

“I used to buy food in bulk like 5kgs of rice but now I get rice that can get me through the week. As for cooking, I have resorted to using charcoal at times as cooking gas is very expensive,” she said.

Florentina Chepkiyach, another resident, said she has been forced to take her children to public schools since she can no longer afford to pay fees in private institutions. “I have no job at the moment and even buying food for my children is a big challenge. Now, we often sleep hungry because food prices keep going up every day. The prices have even shot up further since the Finance Bill was passed and fuel prices increased,” said Chepkiyach.

She regretted that many families cannot afford to buy maize flour which is now retailing at between Sh230 and Sh250 for a 2kg pack. Chepkiyach said many Kenyans are now living from hand to mouth.

“Everything is expensive. It is now the season for potato harvesting but the cost is still high. We wonder how we will be able to cater for our families if this trend continues,” she said. Bruce Kibet, a graduate, said he has resorted to working as a carpenter after he failed to secure a job. He was forced to look for a cheaper house as he could no longer afford Sh3,500 rent.