Governors acknowledge receiving Sh29 billion from Exchequer

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa hands over Sh20 Million dummy cheque to Cooperatives officials during 101 Ushirika day celebrations held at Bukhungu stadium of Kakamega on July 1, 2023. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The National Treasury has finally released Sh29 billion to counties for June, Council of Governors (CoG) Finance, Planning and Economic Affairs Committee Chairperson Fernandes Barasa has confirmed.

Mr Barasa said all 47 counties received their share of the Sh29 billion last Friday. Barasa lauded the Exchequer for disbursing monies owed to the 47 counties for the financial year 2022/2023 amounting to Sh29.5 billion. “Counties have now received all the Sh399 billion as our shareable revenue for the financial year of 2022/2023,” said Barasa.

Barasa, who spoke during the International Cooperatives Day at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, said the Kenya Kwanza government has for once shown its commitment to support devolution. “I want to appreciate President William Ruto for showing commitment in supporting devolution after he assured governors that he will ensure all counties get their monies before the end of 2022/2023 financial year,” said Barasa.

Barasa, however, asked the government to ensure the timely release of funds to counties in the new financial year 2023/24. “As Governors, we expect to have predictable and timely disbursements in the financial year 2023/4 to avoid projects being curtailed because of delayed funds,” he said. Barasa said erratic disbursement of funds to counties for monthly allocations has on several occasions halted service delivery to the people.

“We have been having problems in implementing our pledges and serving people because of erratic disbursement of funds. We want to ask the National Treasury to ensure the Sh385 billion allocated for counties in this new financial year is promptly released as stipulated in the law.”

The governor said Kakamega received Sh900 million as equitable share for June.

“We expect to ensure what we promised our people is achieved. To attain my pledges, I have automated all revenue collection systems to raise Sh2.2 billion as our source of revenue so that I can achieve my six pillars like the good health system, wealth creation, and agriculture,” said Barasa.

A week ago, governors urged the National Treasury to extend the closure of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis).

Barasa asked Treasury to extend the deadline to July 15 to enable counties to absorb the money. He revealed that the county allocated Sh20 million to cooperative societies in the just-ended financial year, adding that the management seeks to support upcoming cooperatives, especially those in emerging industries.

Kakamega County has 464 registered cooperative societies and unions; only 285 are active, while in 2023, 32 new cooperatives were registered. Members of various cooperatives received Sh5.7 billion as loans in Kakamega County.