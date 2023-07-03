Angololo and Rusumo projects: Catalysts for regional integration amid setbacks

A section of Rusumo project, a transboundary endeavor involving Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi. [Mactilda Mbenywe, Standard]

Transboundary multibillion-dollar hydropower projects have emerged as a catalyst for regional integration, creating opportunities for collaboration and shared benefits between neighbouring nations.

The experiences of the Angololo and Rusumo projects highlight both the complexities involved and the potential for transformative change.

Their significance extends beyond the immediate benefits they bring to local communities.

These projects symbolise a bridge that connects nations, cultures, and economies, transcending political boundaries and fostering transboundary integration.

The Angololo Multipurpose Dam, located between Kenya and Uganda, is a prime example of successful collaboration. With components designed to address irrigation, water supply, hydroelectric power, and conservation, this USD139 million project showcases the shared commitment to meeting common needs.

Regional coordinator Nile basin initiative/ Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Programme Coordination Unit (NELSAP - CU) Isaac Alukwe explained that by sharing the construction and other components equally, the two countries demonstrate a collaborative approach to ensure success.

However, the path to implementing such projects is not without its

challenges.

Alukwe acknowledges the complexity of securing funding from various donors and aligning their interests strategically.

Dr Alukwe underscores the significance of this collaboration, stating, “The project’s success lies in the equitable sharing of responsibilities between the two countries, with irrigation taking centre stage.”

Yet, the path to implementing such ambitious projects is not without obstacles Alukwe highlights the challenges associated with securing funding from diverse donors and aligning their interests strategically.

To tackle this issue, the project has been subdivided into separate components, allowing donors to support specific areas that align with their priorities.

“The complexities are further intensified by political interests, competing claims, and land speculation, necessitating meticulous navigation and diplomatic efforts,” he noted.

Despite these challenges, the Rusumo project has yielded positive outcomes. Alukwe mentioned various community development initiatives, including the provision of clean water, health centres, roads, and livelihood support projects.

“These efforts aim to mitigate the adverse effects on local communities and ensure the sustainable development of the regions involved.”

As the completion of transboundary projects such as Rusumo Falls nears, the positive impact on electricity supply and regional integration becomes evident.

The project, generating 80 megawatts of electricity, will provide 27 megawatts each to Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi. The electricity construction project is set to significantly alleviate the electricity shortage in these countries.

Engineer Issac Alukwe, Project Manager for NELSAP - CU, expressed enthusiasm stating, “The electricity generated at these falls will be equally shared among the three countries, as agreed upon.”

The completion of the project will not only address energy needs but also improve access to reliable and sustainable energy sources, contributing to economic growth and social development.

He emphasised that this project will increase the power supply in these three countries. In Tanzania, the electricity will be utilised in the western and southern regions, while in Rwanda, it will serve the eastern part.

In Burundi, electricity will be provided to the Bujumbura area. Mr Alukwe highlighted the benefits of hydroelectric power, stating that it is environmentally friendly and more cost-effective compared to other types of electricity.

He encouraged other countries to undertake similar projects that connect regions across borders, not only for electricity but also for other purposes.