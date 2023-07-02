Farmers, traders express mixed reactions over new miraa levy

Business
 By Phares Mutembei | Jul 02, 2023

Miraa farmers in Meru county have expressed mixed reactions to the publication of the Crops (Miraa) Regulations 2023, implementing the Miraa Levy.

The regulations are expected to regulate the production and trade of the lucrative stimulant crops, while at the same time ensuring the production of quality miraa for local and export markets.

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) delayed the implementation of the Miraa Levy as it took time to build a framework for it.

But now after completing the e-platform on AFA’s Integrated Management Information System, the the AFA through Acting Director General Willis Audi, issued a notice that the Miraa Levy would take effect as from yesterday.

It is an announcement that has been greeted with mixed sentiments by various stakeholders, including farmers, traders and consumers.

While consumers fear the cost of miraa might go up, some of the traders and leaders from miraa growing zones have welcomed the introduction of the levy, arguing that it will boost the sub sector.

Nyambene Miraa Farmers and Traders Association (Nyamita) and Igembe Central MP Dan Kiili are among those who have welcomed the announcement, which they said was proof that the national government was prioritising developing the miraa sub sector. 

Mr Kiili was quick to assure other players along the value chain that the levy was good and it was only affecting exported miraa.

“Let us pay so that the State can recognise us as partners. In any case we are paying only Sh3 per kilo and it is only on export products," said Kiili.

Nyamita Chairman Kimathi Munjuri said miraa players were now glad that the journey they started since 2018 of ensuring the government was treating miraa just like other cash crops, was bearing fruit.

“This marks a step in the entrenchment of miraa into government fabric and makes miraa industry a legit key stakeholder of government. The levy collected can now be used in efforts to ensure we have sustainable markets and reliable miraa farming and handling backed by authoritative science,” Munjuri stated. 

About the effect of the levy on miraa cargo, Munjuri said even if it is being charged on miraa crop exports at Sh7 per kilo, they were satisfied because it was now recognised as other scheduled crops.

Munjuri said they did not want the miraa fraternity to be treated specially by the government, the reason they did not mind to chip into bills for activities meant to improve the miraa crop.

He said the levy will enable the Miraa Directorate domiciled in the Ministry of Agriculture to look for markets, and introduce best farming practices informed by scientifically tested and proven methods.

“Miraa is a scheduled crop and that status attracts a levy to fund the activities of the Directorate to promote the crop,” Munjuri said.

He was reacting to fears of some of the farmers and consumers that the levy could discourage production and marketing.

“Because every time a tax is introduced it is inevitable that the cost of the product goes up. As much as our miraa leaders are trying to assure us it will not have a bad effect on farmers, consumers and transporters, we are taking it with a pinch of salt,” said Vincent Mauta, a miraa vendor.

Nyamita opposed pricing of miraa being left to any body, urging to “let Miraa prices be left to market forces of supply and demand.”

Related Topics
Previous article
Be firm, Raila tells Luo Council of Elders boss
Next article
Kuria disrespected our 2010 law and the people who made him CS
.

Similar Articles

By Dr Mohamed Osman Mohamoud 11 hrs ago
Opinion
Leadership lessons Africa can draw from Malaysia's ex-prime minister
By Macharia Kamau 13 hrs ago
Business
Premium How implementation of Finance Act will hurt you
By Willis Oketch 13 hrs ago
Shipping & Logistics
Bridge closed as KPA starts 24-hour ships pilot service
.

Latest Stories

Collaborations needed for Africa to actualize its clean energy dream
Opinion
By Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi
13 mins ago
Special Economic Zones will create new jobs for youth
Opinion
By Fred Muteti
20 mins ago
Salaried Kenyans unfairly burdened in the Finance Act
Opinion
By Mike Nyagwoka
38 mins ago
Farmers, traders express mixed reactions over new miraa levy
Business
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
Rising commodity prices add pain to households
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi 13 mins ago
Opinion
Collaborations needed for Africa to actualize its clean energy dream
By Fred Muteti 20 mins ago
Opinion
Special Economic Zones will create new jobs for youth
By Mike Nyagwoka 38 mins ago
Opinion
Salaried Kenyans unfairly burdened in the Finance Act
By Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Business
Farmers, traders express mixed reactions over new miraa levy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.