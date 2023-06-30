EPRA increases oil prices despite court order suspending Finance Act

EPRA reviews fuel prices despite a court order suspending Finance Act; Petrol to sell at Sh195, Diesel Sh179 and Kerosene Sh173 per litre in Nairobi from July 1. [iStockphoto]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has announced an increase in fuel prices to factor in the 16 per cent Value Added Tax, despite a court order.

Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and three others moved to the High Court where obtained orders stopping the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 until their cases are heard and determined.

In their case, LSK argues that Members of Parliament did not follow the law including Public Participation and that the bill violates the Constitution asking the court to find the Act unlawful.

The Finance Bill 2023 was signed into law by President William Ruto on Monday, June 26, after passage by the National Assembly.

The Act sees the rise of the Value Added Tax from 8 per cent to 16 per cent from July 1.

“Epra has recalculated the maximum pump prices that will be in force between July 1, 2023, and July 14, 2023, taking into account VAT at 16 per cent,” said Epra in a statement yesterday.

This means that the price of Petrol will increase by Sh13.49, Diesel by Sh12.39 and Kerosene by Sh11.96.

In Nairobi, Petrol will retail at Sh195.53, Diesel at Sh179.67 and Kerosene at Sh173.44.

These new prices will be in place until June 14 when EPRA will announce new prices, in their review, the prices may increase, decrease or remain the same.

In Mandera, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh209.53; Diesel (Sh193.67) and Kerosene (Sh187.44).

In Eldoret, a litre of Petrol will sell at Sh195.36; Diesel (Sh179.89) and Kerosene (Sh173.69).

In Kisumu, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh195.34; Diesel (Sh179.89) and Kerosene (Sh173.68).

In Nakuru, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh194.60; Diesel (Sh179.14) and Kerosene (Sh172.93).

In Mombasa, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh192.48; Diesel (Sh176.63) and Kerosene (Sh170.40).