EPRA increases oil prices despite court order suspending Finance Act

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Jun 30, 2023
EPRA reviews fuel prices despite a court order suspending Finance Act; Petrol to sell at Sh195, Diesel Sh179 and Kerosene Sh173 per litre in Nairobi from July 1. [iStockphoto]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has announced an increase in fuel prices to factor in the 16 per cent Value Added Tax, despite a court order.

Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and three others moved to the High Court where obtained orders stopping the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 until their cases are heard and determined.

In their case, LSK argues that Members of Parliament did not follow the law including Public Participation and that the bill violates the Constitution asking the court to find the Act unlawful.

The Finance Bill 2023 was signed into law by President William Ruto on Monday, June 26, after passage by the National Assembly.

The Act sees the rise of the Value Added Tax from 8 per cent to 16 per cent from July 1.

“Epra has recalculated the maximum pump prices that will be in force between July 1, 2023, and July 14, 2023, taking into account VAT at 16 per cent,” said Epra in a statement yesterday.

This means that the price of Petrol will increase by Sh13.49, Diesel by Sh12.39 and Kerosene by Sh11.96.

In Nairobi, Petrol will retail at Sh195.53, Diesel at Sh179.67 and Kerosene at Sh173.44.

These new prices will be in place until June 14 when EPRA will announce new prices, in their review, the prices may increase, decrease or remain the same.

In Mandera, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh209.53; Diesel (Sh193.67) and Kerosene (Sh187.44).

In Eldoret, a litre of Petrol will sell at Sh195.36; Diesel (Sh179.89) and Kerosene (Sh173.69).

In Kisumu, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh195.34; Diesel (Sh179.89) and Kerosene (Sh173.68).

In Nakuru, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh194.60; Diesel (Sh179.14) and Kerosene (Sh172.93).

In Mombasa, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh192.48; Diesel (Sh176.63) and Kerosene (Sh170.40).

Related Topics
Previous article
Crime and punishment: How Police Inspector is shining light on the wilds of Laikipia
Next article
Odinga attends Luo festival despite Court Order
.

Similar Articles

By Judah Ben-Hur 20 hrs ago
Business
Pending bills pile over delayed release of counties funds
By Mate Tongola 1 day ago
Motoring
Explainer: Why you may fail a refresher driving course
By Vitalis Musebe 1 day ago
Opinion
Learn from dairy farmers; calm taxpayers and then milk them
.

Latest Stories

EPRA increases oil prices despite court order
Business
By Fred Kagonye
55 mins ago
Inflation drops to 7.9 per cent despite rise in food, fuel prices
Business
By Mate Tongola
3 hrs ago
Premium Revealed: How power firms rob consumers blind in fuel tender scam
Business
By Macharia Kamau
7 hrs ago
Premium Firm claims Equity Bank inflated loan 'in bad faith'
Business
By Paul Ogemba
7 hrs ago
Vegetable preservation should be part of conversations on food security
Opinion
By Eunice Barasa
20 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Fred Kagonye 55 mins ago
Business
EPRA increases oil prices despite court order
By Mate Tongola 3 hrs ago
Business
Inflation drops to 7.9 per cent despite rise in food, fuel prices
By Macharia Kamau 7 hrs ago
Business
Premium Revealed: How power firms rob consumers blind in fuel tender scam
By Paul Ogemba 7 hrs ago
Business
Premium Firm claims Equity Bank inflated loan 'in bad faith'

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.