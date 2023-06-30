Firm claims Equity Bank inflated loan 'in bad faith'

East African Cables CEO Peter Arina (left) and Chairman Zephaniah Mbugua during the company’s AGM in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

A cable manufacturing company has accused Equity Bank of inflating a loan facility they acquired so as to drive them out of business.

East Africa Cables Limited in their suit filed before the High Court claims the bank acted in bad faith when it took over the company and appointed George Weru and Muniu Thoithi as administrators despite its efforts to settle the disputed Sh1.7 billion loan.

“The bank’s appointment of the administrators was unlawful and in disregard of the mandatory procedures. The actions are not only marred by illegality but also smack of bad faith since their demand does not show the correct amount owed,” swore the company’s director Ng’ang’a Njiinu.

Equity Bank’s purported takeover of the company was suspended by the High Court last week. The court also stopped Weru and Thoithi from assuming their roles as the company’s receiver managers and directed the company to continue with its normal operations.

At the same time when the dispute came before court on Monday, Justice Alfred Mabeya declined to lift the order that barred the forceful take over, ruling that it is in the interest of both parties that the company continues operating.

The judge however restrained the company from transferring funds raised through its rights and held at Co-operative Bank which Equity Bank claimed could be utilized before settling the loan amount.

“I am inclined to issue the order to preserve funds in the stated account with a rider that the company will be permitted to operate other accounts for purposes of running its operations and undertake major contracts it has with third parties,” the judge ruled.

Equity Bank through lawyer Kiragu Kimani had asked the court to lift the orders and stop the company from operating the accounts on the fear that the assets could be disposed.

According to Kiragu, the bank stood to lose a substantial amount of the unsettled loan if the company goes ahead to manage and dispose the money raised from its rights issues at Co-Operative Bank and which could be used to settle the loan.

His application was supported by lawyer Paul Ogunde representing the two administrators who argued that it is in the interest of the bank that the orders suspending the receivership be lifted.

The application was opposed by lawyer Philip Nyachoti representing the company who argued that the bank had misrepresented facts by lying that they were not repaying the loan and that talks have been ongoing to settle the dispute.

Operate normally

The court agreed that it was in the interest of all parties if the company is allowed to operate normally so long as they notify the bank of any major undertaking they are engaged in.

The company in its suit stated that they obtained Sh1.7 loan from Equity Bank in March 2021 and have so far made repayment of Sh617 million on account of interest only but the bank is still claiming Sh529 million.

According to Njiinu, they have acquired Sh2 billion worth of rights issues to inject in the business through its holding company Transcentury Limited which will be able to secure the loan balance.

“The capital to be injected into the company by Transcentury PLC will be sufficient to offset any such outstanding debt. As such, the appointment of the administrators in unwarranted and unnecessary,” said Njiinu.