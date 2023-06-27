Investors say SMEs will revive the Kenyan economy

Business
 By Wesley Koech | Jun 27, 2023
Businessman Dr Manu Chandaria give a talk to students and innovators at USIU University in Nairobi on June 22, 2023[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

As the country is pushing for Small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), giants in the sector are confident that it will solve the economic crisis in the country.

These innovative minds in the industry say that SMEs are the game changer and the country should embrace it to better the economy.

“SME is the base of Kenya’s economy and should be emulated to save the stringent economic situation,” said Dr Manu Chandaria a renowned businessman, industrialist and entrepreneur who also serves as the Chairman and CEO of Comcraft Group.

The billionaire said that the government should focus more on helping young investors in the sector find ways on how to make SMEs work.

Manu, who was challenging the young and passionate investors who double to be graduates of Design Thinking Program and alumni of United States International University Africa(USIU) said that SMEs form a greater percentage of the government’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“The small businesses, plants and manufacturing industries contribute largely to the country’s socio-economic value,” said Manu.

The investor urged the government and private companies to consider SMEs as part of their policies while formulating its operations.

Further, Manu noted the laxity by the government in establishing SMEs saying more job opportunities will be unleashed if they develop the sector.

“For a long time, SMEs have been neglected but when you look at it is what holds Kenya supporting a greater percentage of employment opportunities,” Said Chandaria.

He insisted that mutual understanding between the players will lead to a success in the plan.

“I will suggest an understanding between the product, product manufacturers and the corporate to achieve the ideology of growth,” Chandaria added.

Chandaria said the government is on the right track following the footsteps of Germany and India who have achieved their economic success through expanding SMEs.

“When India opted to expand their economy, they decided to build their SMEs structures and give to their people at a very substantial rate, “added Chandaria.

Related Topics
Previous article
Government to support the creative sector economy
Next article
Shakahola massacre has claimed lives of 117 children, Johansen Oduor says
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 12 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium How mining licensing freeze continues to cost Kenya billions
By Nzau Musau 12 hrs ago
Business
Premium Kenya strikes 3 minerals known to fuel regional conflict, poverty
By Carolyne Tunnen 1 day ago
Opinion
It's time for Africa to reap from commercialisation of research
.

Latest Stories

Premium
To tax, or not to tax, that's the big question for State
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
Premium Brace for tough times, pay cut as Ruto now signs the Finance Bill
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium The paradox of Kenya's ever-rising power bills
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Investors say SMEs will revive the Kenyan economy
Business
By Wesley Koech
1 hr ago
Role of financial institutions in Africa's renewable energy push
Opinion
By James Agin
11 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By XN Iraki 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium To tax, or not to tax, that's the big question for State
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Brace for tough times, pay cut as Ruto now signs the Finance Bill
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium The paradox of Kenya's ever-rising power bills
By Wesley Koech 1 hr ago
Business
Investors say SMEs will revive the Kenyan economy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.