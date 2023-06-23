Milk firm partners with hoteliers for market expansion

Business
 By Esther Dianah | Jun 23, 2023
Brookside Dairy officer performs tests to verify the quality of raw milk delivered to the firm. [File, Standard]

Milk processor Brookside Dairy has unveiled a working partnership with hoteliers as it seeks to increase uptake of its products in the hospitality industry, considered a niche market for dairy products.

The firm on Thursday said it would strengthen its business partnerships with the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC). 

Speaking at the annual symposium of the KAHC in Mombasa, Brookside General Manager for Sales Joseph Muguongo said the processor was keen to expand its territorial lead in the hospitality industry with its new product innovations.

“Five years ago, we unveiled our business partnership with the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers, and since then, Brookside Dairy has witnessed immense benefits from the interaction with the lobby and its membership,” he said.

“We are leveraging this goodwill as an opportunity to further grow our market share with products that answer to the demands of our consumers who patronize hospitality facilities across the country.”

Mr Muguongo handed over Brookside’s donation of Sh1 million and a further Sh1 million worth of products and merchandise for use at the event. He said Brookside recognises KAHC as the premiere organisation that brings together key players in the hospitality industry in growing the country’s tourism sector, which contributes to economic growth.

“We have up-scaled our innovations by venturing into new products that continue to satisfy the various market segments by meeting the diverse needs of our consumers,” Muguongo added.

He said Brookside would continue to prioritise affordability for its diverse range of products and called on the KAHC membership to continue taking advantage of the processor’s efficient national and regional distribution network. KAHC Chief Executive Mike Macharia commended the processor for supporting the association’s members over the years. He said members were keen on high quality products, which he said enhanced patronage of hotels and other catering outlets.

The annual hoteliers’ symposium provides a forum for stakeholders in the hospitality industry to seek ways to market Kenya as a preferred tourist destination. “We will continue to invest in quality products and hospitality packages so as to make the country a destination of choice,” Mr Macharia said.

Related Topics
Previous article
Confusion as schools close one week early for mid-term holiday
Next article
St Joseph Girls dream of another dominance in Trans Nzoia
.

Similar Articles

By Nzau Musau 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Kenya strikes 3 minerals known to fuel regional conflict, poverty
By Josphat Thiong’o 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Controller of Budget says supplementary budgets being used to sneak in illegal expenditure
By Mate Tongola 22 hrs ago
Motoring
Full throttle! Show of might as Safari Rally cars cruise through rough terrains
.

Latest Stories

Nyeri County leads in hustler fund repayment
Business
By Esther Nyambura
20 mins ago
Premium Taxes, debt and scandals all in one: This is a hard place to be a taxpayer
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
1 hr ago
Shortage of fish in Kitale occasions sharp hike in prices
Business
By Martin Ndiema
1 hr ago
Standard Group bets on tech, partnerships to boost revenues
Business
By Frankline Sunday
15 hrs ago
Brewers oppose advance excise duty on alcoholic drinks
Business
By Agnes Maluki
15 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Nyambura 20 mins ago
Business
Nyeri County leads in hustler fund repayment
By Patrick Muinde 1 hr ago
Opinion
Premium Taxes, debt and scandals all in one: This is a hard place to be a taxpayer
By Martin Ndiema 1 hr ago
Business
Shortage of fish in Kitale occasions sharp hike in prices
By Frankline Sunday 15 hrs ago
Business
Standard Group bets on tech, partnerships to boost revenues

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.