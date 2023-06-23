Milk firm partners with hoteliers for market expansion

Brookside Dairy officer performs tests to verify the quality of raw milk delivered to the firm. [File, Standard]

Milk processor Brookside Dairy has unveiled a working partnership with hoteliers as it seeks to increase uptake of its products in the hospitality industry, considered a niche market for dairy products.

The firm on Thursday said it would strengthen its business partnerships with the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC).

Speaking at the annual symposium of the KAHC in Mombasa, Brookside General Manager for Sales Joseph Muguongo said the processor was keen to expand its territorial lead in the hospitality industry with its new product innovations.

“Five years ago, we unveiled our business partnership with the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers, and since then, Brookside Dairy has witnessed immense benefits from the interaction with the lobby and its membership,” he said.

“We are leveraging this goodwill as an opportunity to further grow our market share with products that answer to the demands of our consumers who patronize hospitality facilities across the country.”

Mr Muguongo handed over Brookside’s donation of Sh1 million and a further Sh1 million worth of products and merchandise for use at the event. He said Brookside recognises KAHC as the premiere organisation that brings together key players in the hospitality industry in growing the country’s tourism sector, which contributes to economic growth.

“We have up-scaled our innovations by venturing into new products that continue to satisfy the various market segments by meeting the diverse needs of our consumers,” Muguongo added.

He said Brookside would continue to prioritise affordability for its diverse range of products and called on the KAHC membership to continue taking advantage of the processor’s efficient national and regional distribution network. KAHC Chief Executive Mike Macharia commended the processor for supporting the association’s members over the years. He said members were keen on high quality products, which he said enhanced patronage of hotels and other catering outlets.

The annual hoteliers’ symposium provides a forum for stakeholders in the hospitality industry to seek ways to market Kenya as a preferred tourist destination. “We will continue to invest in quality products and hospitality packages so as to make the country a destination of choice,” Mr Macharia said.