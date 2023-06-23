Premium

Controller of Budget says supplementary budgets being used to sneak in illegal expenditure

Business
 By Josphat Thiong’o | Jun 23, 2023
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o. She has asked Parliament to ring-fence the Budget-making process to prevent loss of funds. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has accused the Executive of using supplementary budgets to sneak in illegal expenditure, which leads to loss of public funds.

Dr Nyakang’o said this was achieved through invocation of Article 223 of the Constitution and use of the supplementary budgets to reallocate funds to items rejected during the budget-making process.

“The Budget implementation process is undermined by supplementary budgets which come in soon after the official budget. This continues to disorganise our process as the office of the Controller of Budget,” she said.

“The frequent changes are mostly illegal and irregular. Most agencies allocate money to one item and later distribute the funds to other projects that are not approved,” she added.

Nyakang’o called on Parliament to seal loopholes and ring-fence the Budget making process to prevent the loss of public funds.

At the same time, the Office of the Controller of Budget raised the red flag over surging pending bills currently standing at Sh159.7 billion across the 47 counties saying they are stifling development.

According to the national and county governments’ budget implementation review report for the third-quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, the unpaid bills were leading to a decline in economic growth and an increase in poverty.

The report released last week shows of the Sh159.7 billion in pending bills, Sh29,333,516,172 was unpaid to contractors and suppliers under development expenditure while Sh20,930,947,745 was on recurrent expenditure.

Some counties with high pending bills include Nairobi at Sh102.8 billion, Wajir Sh5.3 billion, Mombasa Sh4.9 billion, Kiambu Sh5.3 billion, Machakos Sh2.88 billion, Muranga Sh2,66 billion, Kilifi Sh2.18 billion, Mandera Sh2.1 billion, Kajiado Sh2.06 billion, Tana River Sh2 billion and Embu at Sh1,554,208,477.

Counties with the least pending bills are Lamu at Sh29.7 million, Nyamira Sh90.2 million, Kakamega Sh134.3 million, Nyeri Sh138.7 million, Uasin Gishu Sh264.5 million, and Kirinyaga Sh391.4 million.

The controller of Budget attributed the delay in payment of pending bills owed to contractors and suppliers to the delay by the exchequer to release funds to counties. She was further concerned that even after the funds were released, counties diverted them depending on their pressing needs.

“There have been petitions by contractors that the pending bills be deducted from source before being transmitted to counties so as to cure the issue of the pending bills. Unfortunately, we work within the law and legislatively there is no law that allows for direct payment. If the law is changed, however, there has to be an inter-governmental engagement to achieve this,” she said.

Nyakang’o explained that the increase in pending bills had a direct implication on the development of budget implementation reports across the counties.

Related Topics
Previous article
Education Ministry revises mid-term dates
Next article
Kuria's crude profanities contain grains of truth of life under Kenya Kwanza
.

Similar Articles

By Nzau Musau 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Kenya strikes 3 minerals known to fuel regional conflict, poverty
By Mate Tongola 22 hrs ago
Motoring
Full throttle! Show of might as Safari Rally cars cruise through rough terrains
By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Business
Premium House watchdog calls out State on Sh16b unapproved spending
.

Latest Stories

Nyeri County leads in hustler fund repayment
Business
By Esther Nyambura
19 mins ago
Premium Taxes, debt and scandals all in one: This is a hard place to be a taxpayer
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
1 hr ago
Shortage of fish in Kitale occasions sharp hike in prices
Business
By Martin Ndiema
1 hr ago
Standard Group bets on tech, partnerships to boost revenues
Business
By Frankline Sunday
15 hrs ago
Brewers oppose advance excise duty on alcoholic drinks
Business
By Agnes Maluki
15 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Nyambura 19 mins ago
Business
Nyeri County leads in hustler fund repayment
By Patrick Muinde 1 hr ago
Opinion
Premium Taxes, debt and scandals all in one: This is a hard place to be a taxpayer
By Martin Ndiema 1 hr ago
Business
Shortage of fish in Kitale occasions sharp hike in prices
By Frankline Sunday 15 hrs ago
Business
Standard Group bets on tech, partnerships to boost revenues

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.