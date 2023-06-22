Premium

KAM to refund Sh4 million Danish grant amid graft claims

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jun 22, 2023
The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) head office in Westlands, Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) says it will refund Sh3.9 million to the Danish government following revelations of financial impropriety at the influential lobby. 

The Standard exclusively reported on Monday that Denmark has suspended direct aid to KAM over concerns of corruption at the lobby.   

The Danish government earlier said it would no longer support KAM after irregularities were established in relation to a multi-million-shilling Denmark-backed project being implemented by KAM.

And in a joint statement on Tuesday, KAM and the Danish government promised to resume the partnership once there is a "clean-up" at the manufacturers' lobby.

"Reference is made to an article published on Monday, 19th June 2023 by The Standard newspaper, regarding the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) and Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) 2020 and 2021 project irregularities," said KAM. 

"During the review of the 2020 and 2021 project audits, a discovery was made of falsified expenditures of the DI-funded project by a former staff member. Consequently, a forensic audit was initiated by KAM, and action was taken on the audit findings."

KAM said it had consequently undertaken "necessary corrective actions to further tighten internal controls to prevent such an occurrence."

"In addition, DI appointed an independent auditor to review KAM’s forensic audit and provide necessary findings for further action," said the lobby.

"We would like to confirm that we reviewed the audit reports and their findings and took the
necessary administrative actions relating to KAM’s financial procedures and processes."

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had supported KAM through its own lobby Danish Industry to the tune of Sh39.1 million (DKK 1,900,748) through 2020-2021.
The Confederation of Danish Industry, or DI, is Denmark’s largest business and employers’ organisation.

DI’s members are 18,000 private enterprises in the manufacturing and services industry, from virtually all sub-sectors.

KAM is one of the most influential business lobbies in the country and draws support from leading businesses across various sectors of the economy.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chairman  Rajan Shah during the Manufacturing SMEs Convention on Strengthening. [David Gichuru, Standard]

“We are the representative body of manufacturing and value-add industries in Kenya,” says KAM on its website.

“Established in 1959, we have evolved into a dynamic, vibrant, credible and respected business association that unites industrialists and offers a common voice for businesses.”

KAM says on its website it received Sh104.3 million last year in grant income from unnamed donors.

This was less Sh3 million than the Sh107.4 million received a year earlier (2021) from the unnamed donors, it says on the website.

The lobby lists its key roles, including representing member interests to influence government on policy and legislation such as tax regime and budget process as well as networking and market linkages.

“In addition to increasing its membership base, KAM’s other sustainability strategy has been to maintain current donor partners while seeking engagement with new ones to support projects that benefit our members, through funding,” it says on its website.

“This is achieved through the promotion of trade and investment, upholding standards, encouraging the formulation, enactment and administration of sound policies that facilitate a competitive business environment.”

Related Topics
Previous article
Jamhuri Bulls beat Taliban FC in Left Foot action
Next article
Premium
Why formation of East Africa Federation rattled London
.

Similar Articles

By Nzau Musau 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Kenya strikes 3 minerals known to fuel regional conflict, poverty
By Josphat Thiong’o 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Controller of Budget says supplementary budgets being used to sneak in illegal expenditure
By Mate Tongola 22 hrs ago
Motoring
Full throttle! Show of might as Safari Rally cars cruise through rough terrains
.

Latest Stories

Nyeri County leads in hustler fund repayment
Business
By Esther Nyambura
18 mins ago
Premium Taxes, debt and scandals all in one: This is a hard place to be a taxpayer
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
1 hr ago
Shortage of fish in Kitale occasions sharp hike in prices
Business
By Martin Ndiema
1 hr ago
Standard Group bets on tech, partnerships to boost revenues
Business
By Frankline Sunday
15 hrs ago
Brewers oppose advance excise duty on alcoholic drinks
Business
By Agnes Maluki
15 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Nyambura 18 mins ago
Business
Nyeri County leads in hustler fund repayment
By Patrick Muinde 1 hr ago
Opinion
Premium Taxes, debt and scandals all in one: This is a hard place to be a taxpayer
By Martin Ndiema 1 hr ago
Business
Shortage of fish in Kitale occasions sharp hike in prices
By Frankline Sunday 15 hrs ago
Business
Standard Group bets on tech, partnerships to boost revenues

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.