Brace for higher electricity bills as flagging shilling takes a toll

Unfulfilled pledge: When the 5,000 MW project was launched in 2013, it was expected that the cost of electricity would drop to Sh9 per unit within four years but it did not.

The cost of electricity will go up again this month on account of a weakening shilling.

This is despite the recent rains that had been expected to increase generation by hydropower plants and reduce reliance on costly thermal power plants.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) on Friday increased the foreign exchange adjustment to Sh2.06 for every unit of electricity that will be consumed in June.

This is up from 84 cents per unit that consumers paid last month.

The forex component of the power bill has been going up in recent months owing to the weakening of the shilling against the US dollar.

The fuel cost charge will also go to Sh4.49 per unit in June, up from Sh4.38 per unit in May. The higher fuel charge is despite heavy rains over the March-May long rains seasons, which was expected to increase water levels at key dams used in power products.

“Notice is given that all prices for electrical energy specified in Part II of the (Schedule of Tariffs 2023) will be liable to a foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment of plus 205.99 cents per kWh for all meter readings taken in June 2023,” said Epra in a public statement.

The latest hike sustains the momentum seen in the power bills that have been on the rise since August last year.

Inside the politics and numbers behind the ever-rising electricity bills

Consumers will, on average, pay Sh33.50 per unit in June from Sh21.90 per unit in August 2022, albeit the August bills were under the discounted tariff that gave consumers a 15 per cent reduction.

A new tariff was effected on April 1 this year, which saw power costs go up to Sh31.75 per unit.

Following the new tariff, the forex rate fluctuation adjustment dropped to 96 cents from the record high of Sh2.16 per unit seen in March this year.

But the shilling, which this week touched a low of Sh140 to the US dollar, has reversed this, with the component now on the rise.

The forex adjustment is a pass-through cost, through which consumers cushion power sector players from the impact of a weak shilling when repaying loans, many of which are issued in foreign currency, or importing equipment critical to the production and supply of electricity.

The fuel cost charge also dropped to Sh3.90 per unit following the implementation of the new tariff in April, coming down from a high of Sh8.30 in March.

It has been climbing since then despite the recent rains that were expected to increase the power generated by hydro dams and ease reliance on thermal plants.

The fuel cost is also a pass-through cost that compensates thermal power producers for costs incurred in acquiring the heavy fuel oil used in power generation.

Thermal power plants help to meet demand when generation from cheaper sources such as geothermal, hydro and wind is not adequate.

Such is the case during the recent three-year drought in the country, which resulted in water levels in the hydropower dams on the Tana River cascade dropping and, in turn, reduced hydroelectricity generation.

Other than the rains, importing electricity from Ethiopia was also expected to reduce heavy reliance on thermal power plants.

Kenya Power started importing electricity from Ethiopia Electric Power late last year, initially getting 200 megawatts (MW) during peak hours but electricity sector authorities expect this to be stepped up to 400MW.