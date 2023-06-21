Technology set to cut women time in salons

Business
 By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga | Jun 21, 2023

 

Young woman examining herself in the mirror after making her hair in a salon. [Getty Images]

Skin care is now being personalised by new technology.

The period of trial and error, whether it’s on soap or oil to be used on your face, is over, thanks to know-it-all beauty app. Even days for blind search for jewellery and eyelashes are soon coming to an end.

According to Perfect Corp senior manager Jessica Thiant, the new technology is revolutionary and addresses skincare challenges for men and women.

The skin care app, however, will be a woman’s best friend. It’s more like the revolutionary mirrors that fit in handbags. 

“You need one photo by the app and it can tell how your skin looks like. It can analyse from acne to wrinkles and oiliness. It does up to 14 matrices. The result is then given to beauty brands who are able to come up with products that are really personalised based on what artificial intelligence says on your face,” says Thiant.

The company is also venturing into jewellery app where all one needs to do is figure out how they want to look and leave the rest to technology.

Ms Thiant opines that AI has revolutionised the beauty industry, and it is a plus for men and women to get what works for them and not gamble with skin care.

The YouCamMake app was exhibited at the VivaTech Expo in Paris, France from June 14 to 17.

Interestingly, there was an app at the VivaTech exhibition that seeks solutions to make homes happier and quieter, by providing answers to the things that make couples shout at each other.

Sweetie app, founded by Marie Garaud, is based on the philosophy of ‘managing family expenses is no longer a problem’. The app manages receipts, books doctor or lawyers appointment, sends some encouragement your way and generally makes life nice.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Murder mystery that defied science, detectives for decades
Next article
Premium
Kenya strikes 3 minerals known to fuel regional conflict, poverty
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium World Bank's and IMF's unseen hand in painful Sh3.6tr budget
By Vincent Ongore 5 hrs ago
Opinion
CS Njuguna Ndung'u is between a rock and a hard place over budget funding
By Jacob Ng’etich 6 hrs ago
Business
Ruto says Kenya to achieve clean cooking by 2028
.

Latest Stories

E-commerce: The hits and misses for businesses
Enterprise
By Anthony Kuria
1 hr ago
Science courses tipped to raise women entrepreneurs
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Premium Brace for higher electricity bills as flagging shilling takes a toll
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Technology set to cut women time in salons
Business
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
Premium Entrepreneur's tips for thriving in a crowded cosmetics market
Dr Pesa
By Awuor Odongo
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Anthony Kuria 1 hr ago
Enterprise
E-commerce: The hits and misses for businesses
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Enterprise
Science courses tipped to raise women entrepreneurs
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Brace for higher electricity bills as flagging shilling takes a toll
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga 1 hr ago
Business
Technology set to cut women time in salons

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.