Technology set to cut women time in salons

Young woman examining herself in the mirror after making her hair in a salon. [Getty Images]

Skin care is now being personalised by new technology.

The period of trial and error, whether it’s on soap or oil to be used on your face, is over, thanks to know-it-all beauty app. Even days for blind search for jewellery and eyelashes are soon coming to an end.

According to Perfect Corp senior manager Jessica Thiant, the new technology is revolutionary and addresses skincare challenges for men and women.

The skin care app, however, will be a woman’s best friend. It’s more like the revolutionary mirrors that fit in handbags.

“You need one photo by the app and it can tell how your skin looks like. It can analyse from acne to wrinkles and oiliness. It does up to 14 matrices. The result is then given to beauty brands who are able to come up with products that are really personalised based on what artificial intelligence says on your face,” says Thiant.

The company is also venturing into jewellery app where all one needs to do is figure out how they want to look and leave the rest to technology.

Ms Thiant opines that AI has revolutionised the beauty industry, and it is a plus for men and women to get what works for them and not gamble with skin care.

The YouCamMake app was exhibited at the VivaTech Expo in Paris, France from June 14 to 17.

Interestingly, there was an app at the VivaTech exhibition that seeks solutions to make homes happier and quieter, by providing answers to the things that make couples shout at each other.

Sweetie app, founded by Marie Garaud, is based on the philosophy of ‘managing family expenses is no longer a problem’. The app manages receipts, books doctor or lawyers appointment, sends some encouragement your way and generally makes life nice.