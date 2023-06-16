Ruto's charm offensive on foreign investors

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu (holding budget briefcase) proposes to cut corporate tax for foreign entities from 37.5 to 30 per cent. Move meant to create more jobs and ease cost of doing business in Kenya. [Samson Wire, Standard].

A reduction of corporate tax for non-resident companies from 37.5 per cent to 30 per cent is one of the baits the government is using to net more foreign investments.

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u in his first Budget Statement also detailed plans to improve the infrastructure to enhance the business environment.

The incentives extend to tax refunds, Value Added Tax (VAT) connectivity and cost of power which has been a thorny issue for manufacturers.

Prof Ndung’u underscored the challenging environment in which the appropriations and the policy statement were made, and recognised some of the challenges investors go through locally.

One of the areas he mentioned is the aviation sector which have challenges in value added tax (VAT), forcing some businesses to seek refuge in other countries.

The CS noted that currently, helicopters, aeroplanes and other aircraft of unladen weight not exceeding 2,000kg are subject to VAT. Some spare parts as well, he said, are expressly exempt from VAT.

This is while VAT on any other aircraft spare parts imported by operators or persons engaged in aircraft maintenance, is determined by the civil aviation authority.

“This process creates administrative burden on the taxpayer to comply with the requirement. We have also noted that the cost of aircraft maintenance and training activities has been high prompting airlines to prefer undertaking these activities in other jurisdictions,” said the CS as he proposed to the National Assembly to remove VAT on all aircraft, simulators for training pilots and aircraft spare parts.

“This proposal to expressly exempt from VAT all aircraft and spare parts of Chapter 88 will spur growth in the aviation sector and reduce administrative burden of accessing its VAT exemption.”

Ndung'u, in line with the announcement by President William Ruto on tax refunds, further proposed to amend the Tax Procedures Act to allow taxpayers who over-pay taxes to utilise the amount to offset outstanding tax debt and future liabilities.

This should allow businesses more cash flow. The amendments extend to additional 30 days for determination of complex tax cases.

“This will provide more time for the Commissioner General to complete audit and investigation process for complex tax refunds cases,” said the CS.

In instances where approved refunds are not paid within this period, the CS proposed to further amend the law to provide for automatic offset of the approved refunds against outstanding tax liabilities in other tax heads or future tax liabilities.

The Ruto administration, wary of the amounts the country could be losing in waivers to businesses, has placed on the National Assembly‘s table a proposal to review tax expenditures and rationalise goods and services.

This will move some goods from exempt to taxable and others from zero rated to exempt.

A 2022 National Treasury report indicated tax exemptions amounted to Sh316 billion in 2021.

“The international best practice is to charge VAT on all goods and services and especially those that have undergone some form of processing," Ndung'u said.

"This is not the case in our VAT regime as some goods that have undergone some processing are exempt from VAT while others are zero-rated. This has impacted on the tax expenditures."

The CS reiterated Kenya Kwanza's commitment in making the country attractive to investment.

He said the government will continue to maintain macroeconomic stability and enhance security to foster and secure conducive business environment for all Kenyans and their investments.

This will see the state intensify national infrastructure development and connectivity in roads, ports, energy and fibre optics to lower cost of movement of people and goods, which will in turn reduce cost doing business.

These investments will extend to the cost of power where the government is committed to reduce system losses by Kenya Power, and a relief to manufacturers.