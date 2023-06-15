Kenya Railways suspends Nanyuki commuter service

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Jun 15, 2023
A commuter train at Nakuru Railway station on April 12, 2021.[File,Standard]

 

The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced the temporary suspension of their mid-week train services from Nairobi to Nanyuki.

 In a statement on June 15, the corporation announced that the suspension will begin on June 21.

 “We wish to notify the public that we have temporarily suspended the midweek train service to Nanyuki, effective Wednesday, June 21, 2023, until further notice,” Kenya Railways stated.

 However, the organisation clarified that weekend trips will not be interrupted and will continue as scheduled.

“The weekend trips, where a train departs for Nanyuki every Friday at 9:00 am and returns every Sunday at 9:00 am, shall continue uninterrupted,” the company added.

 The Nanyuki-Nairobi route was reintroduced after the revamp of the Nairobi Commuter Railways in 2020 to ease congestion on the roads.

 The route had remained idle for over a decade before being reintroduced, as it cuts through Nairobi-Thika-Maragua-Sagana-Karatina-Nanyuki.

