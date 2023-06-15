Engineers to play key role in economic agenda, says Ruto

Business
 By Jacob Ngetich | Jun 15, 2023
President William Ruto speaks during the 22nd COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Governments in Lusaka, Zambia on June 8, 2023. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has said the engineering profession will have significant input in delivering the government’s Bottom-Up agenda.

While opening an engineering convention in Naivasha on Wednesday, the President said the country will have to engage in competitive manufacturing on a large scale for industry to achieve the target of contributing 20 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030.

“Not only do we need engineering professionals to guide the implementation of programmes and projects under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, but we also have to go deeper. Competitive efficiency is essential for transformation and calls for constant innovation,” he said.

President Ruto said agro-industrial manufacturing for value addition is the most viable means of growing manufactured exports.

“This, in turn, requires a robust capacity to support rising efficiency in every industrial process or, in other words, engineering and engineers.”

The Engineering Partnerships Convention is organised by the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

Ruto said is important that Kenyan professionals meet periodically to reflect on professional standards and quality, service, impact, and their greater socio-economic institutional role.

“As they do so, it is essential for them to deliberate on their role and contribution to the national transformation agenda because Kenyans rightly expect it of them,” he said.

Th President also unveiled the engineers projects registration portal that will help EBK monitor ongoing construction in the building industry to curb collapsing of buildings.

The portal will be used by engineers to register their projects and keep updating the same as they go through the different processes from approval of design to construction.

“Engineers in the building industry will now be able to register their projects, update the design drawings and geotechnical reports, update approvals from the county and National Construction Authority, update the site progress report, print the EBK sticker, and close the project once it’s done,” said EBK.

The portal will go live on July 1.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Jua kali sector seeks bigger pie of State and private tenders
Next article
Premium
From CBK to Treasury: This man Ndung'u
.

Similar Articles

By Lee Mwiti Mukunga 40 mins ago
Shipping & Logistics
The plan to save the high seas
By Patrick Beja 40 mins ago
Shipping & Logistics
Karigithu: I'm safe pair of hands at Kenya maritime organisation
By Graham Kajilwa 40 mins ago
Business
Jua kali sector seeks bigger pie of State and private tenders
.

Latest Stories

Financier urges partnerships to achieve affordable housing
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
40 mins ago
Ensure cities residents live in dignity
Real Estate
By Henry Ochieng’
40 mins ago
Global hotel group announces new openings in Africa
Real Estate
By Peter Muiruri
40 mins ago
Real estate agents scramble for land deals in Laikipia
Real Estate
By Boniface Gikandi
40 mins ago
The plan to save the high seas
Shipping & Logistics
By Lee Mwiti Mukunga
40 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 40 mins ago
Real Estate
Financier urges partnerships to achieve affordable housing
By Henry Ochieng’ 40 mins ago
Real Estate
Ensure cities residents live in dignity
By Peter Muiruri 40 mins ago
Real Estate
Global hotel group announces new openings in Africa
By Boniface Gikandi 40 mins ago
Real Estate
Real estate agents scramble for land deals in Laikipia

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.