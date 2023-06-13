Tea board orders conclusion of all negotiation deals

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Jun 13, 2023
Agnes Wangechi at the Chinga tea factory in Othaya, Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Tea sector regulator, the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) has directed factories in Murang’a and Nyeri counties to complete the signing of new management agreements.

In a communication to farmers, TBK has proposed to the management of the factories in the two counties to hold their last negotiation meetings.

The Nyeri-based factories will have their meeting on June 15, this year at Murang’a Nokras Riverine Hotel, while Murang'a directors from the ten tea factories, will assemble at Thika Greens Golf Course on June 20 to conclude the process.

Chairman of Mt Kenya Tea Causus Prof Joseph Karanja, said the communication from the regulator seeks to end the negotiation process after the directors picked on KTDA MS (Kenya Tea Development Agency) as the management agent.

Karanja said the Murang’a factories had hired accountants to manage the finances, while it is the role of the board. “We have agreed on the roles that KTDA will undertake on the payment of 1.5 per cent on the net income from the sale of the tea,” said Karanja.

Kiru Tea Factory Chairman Chege Kirundi said the farmers are interested in the outcome of the process as they eye more returns. "It has been a process since we embarked on a journey to reform the sector for the interest of the tea growers, " said Kirundi.

Kirundi parted ways with KTDA leadership in 2017, seeking to end the culture of administration of tea factories from Nairobi.

Meanwhile, the controversy between KTDA and tea processing factories has ended, with the release of dividends from the subsidiaries. This was after the agency indicated that Sh584.85 million would be divided among the tea growers estimated at 600,000.

The agency on June 5, alerted growers that the dividend would be paid to the farmers on June 8, alongside the last month's green leaf payment.

On Friday, factory chairmen confirmed the amount having been deposited in the accounts as the growers received their pay slips.

.

