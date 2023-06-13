State banks on KenGen's clean energy to cut costs

Business
 By Antony Gitonga | Jun 13, 2023
Energy PS Alex Wachira when he appeared before the National Assembly Commitee on Energy on May 15, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Ministry of Energy has challenged KenGen to increase its renewable energy as one way of reducing the high cost of electricity in the country.

The ministry noted that the country had ample sources of green energy like geothermal, wind, hydro, and solar, which if fully utilised, could see the country phase out thermal power.

According to the Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department of Energy Alex Wachira, KenGen remained a key player in the energy sector by contributing up to 75 per cent of energy in the country.

In a report published in the company’s weekly newsletter, Wachira challenged the company to focus on growing the base load of electricity using renewable energy sources.

“KenGen has the capacity to tap into geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar energy, and this will help drive down the cost of electricity,” he said.

The PS lauded KenGen's consistency in delivering value to shareholders, which he attributed to its corporate strategy that had seen the company grow revenue streams.

"Going forward, KenGen must grow its business as it remains a major player in the energy value chain, contributing between 67 and 75 per cent of electricity consumption at any time," he said.

Earlier, the company embarked on the revamp of the Olkaria I geothermal power plant in Naivasha with plans to increase the power supply by an extra 20 megawatts (MW).

According to Kengen Geothermal Development General Manager Peketsa Mangi, the power plant was shut down to pave the way for the work.

Mangi is optimistic that the revamped plant would be bigger and stronger as the contractor moved in to replace the old turbines. “The power plant was originally generating 45MW, but we expect this to rise to 63MW when the rehabilitation exercise was done in a couple of years,” he said.

The senior officer said the deficit caused by the shutting down of the old power plant had been addressed by 86MW from Olkaria I (unit 6) plant.

Mangi announced that work on the $2.8 million (Sh390 million) Geothermal Training Centre in Naivasha would start soon.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Tough times ahead as MPs retain 16pc VAT on fuel, up export levy
Next article
Itumbi's new bid to sue Matiang'i in Sh1.5b deal
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium Moment of truth for Ruto's Sh3.6tr maiden budget
By Frankline Sunday 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Dead Kenyans leave behind Sh29b shares in listed firms
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium US crackdown sends jitters among Kenya crypto dealers
.

Latest Stories

Jambojet eyes more routes amid dollar shortage headwinds
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Addressing inequalities in Africa's digital landscape
Opinion
By Tabbz Maina
1 hr ago
African armyworm now breeding in game parks
Business
By Antony Gitonga
1 hr ago
State banks on KenGen's clean energy to cut costs
Business
By Antony Gitonga
1 hr ago
Premium Dead Kenyans leave behind Sh29b shares in listed firms
Business
By Frankline Sunday
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Jambojet eyes more routes amid dollar shortage headwinds
By Tabbz Maina 1 hr ago
Opinion
Addressing inequalities in Africa's digital landscape
By Antony Gitonga 1 hr ago
Business
African armyworm now breeding in game parks
By Antony Gitonga 1 hr ago
Business
State banks on KenGen's clean energy to cut costs

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.