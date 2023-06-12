Innovation challenge targets trailblazers with novel ideas

 By David Njaaga | Jun 12, 2023
The initiative seeks to revolutionize food systems and generate employment opportunities. [Standard, file]

 A new innovation challenge targeting innovators with cutting-edge ideas has been unveiled. 

The initiative is spearheaded by the World Food Programme (WFP) and invites young innovators to participate in the challenge dubbed "Vijana in Kilimobizz" Youth Innovation Challenge.

 The initiative seeks to revolutionize food systems and generate employment opportunities, particularly for youth-led enterprises involved in transforming the food system.

 It aims to promote job creation for young individuals across various stages of the food chain, including production, processing, distribution, and consumption.

 By participating in the challenge, young innovators will gain empowerment and improved access to employment prospects within Kenya's food system.

The challenge will select the top six teams and provide them with funding of up to Sh4 million ($30,000) to further develop and enhance their innovative ideas and businesses.

In addition, twelve enterprises will receive valuable access to expert knowledge, coaching and mentorship.

 Interested participants have untill June 30, 2023, to submit their applications through the Vijana in Kilimobizz online platform.

The challenge is open to more than twenty eligible counties, including Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Mandera, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir, Makueni, Meru, Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, and Tharaka Nithi.

 "Vijana in Kilimobizz" is a youth innovation challenge initiative led by WFP, the Mastercard Foundation and E4Impact. It seeks high-impact, youth-led innovative solutions that create job opportunities for young people.

 

 

