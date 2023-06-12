US crackdown sends jitters among Kenya crypto dealers

US Securities and Exchange Commission has launched crackdowns on Binance and Coinbase. [iStockphoto]

The US government has launched a sweeping crackdown on two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges or trading hubs in the world Binance and Coinbase which are also popular in Kenya.

The shock move has unsettled Kenyan crypto dealers who have been seeking to profit from the popularity of digital currencies.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Coinbase last week, accusing the crypto giant of operating as an "unregistered securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency", and of "offering and selling securities without registering."

The lawsuit came just a day after the SEC sued Binance for alleged fraud.

The US watchdog filed 13 charges against Binance, alleging the company failed to register as "an exchange and broker-dealer, improperly commingled funds and lacked critical internal controls over its businesses."

Both platforms have denied any wrongdoing.

And now the crackdowns have raised jitters among Kenyan investors of digital currencies which have rapidly gained popularity over the last few years despite warnings from local regulators.

Kenyan authorities do not recognise crypto as a legal tender, and have in the past warned that they are "unregulated, and highly speculative and volatile" which puts them at great risk of losing value.

The government has also maintained that it cannot offer any protection if crypto exchanges collapse.

But roughly 8.5 per cent of the Kenyan population or 4.25 million people own cryptocurrencies, ranking Kenya fifth in the world in global adoption of crypto, according to a report by the United Nations.

The US crackdown on the cryptocurrency hubs has posed an existential threat to the affected companies, and the broader US crypto industry, according to crypto analysts.

The head of the US securities watchdog leading the crackdown Gary Gensler was appointed by US President Joe Biden in 2021.

Over the past year, he has come down hard on the US crypto industry, suing numerous companies for allegedly selling unregistered securities.

He has also questioned the need for crypto, telling journalists: “We don’t need more digital currency … We already have digital currency - It’s called the US dollar, it’s called the euro, it’s called the yen. They’re all digital right now ... so what’s the real underlying value of these tokens?”

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that more than 4.25 million people, 8.5 per cent of Kenya's total population own cryptocurrency.

A separate report shows Kenya is ranked second in Africa (19th globally) after Nigeria in terms of crypto adoption, and fifth globally in terms of peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange trade volume.

This gives the country a high ranking in terms of participation in the digital currencies market.

In 2015, the CBK published public warnings on the risks of cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, the CBK emphasised that cryptocurrency is volatile and lacks specific regulation.

For these reasons, the CBK advised the public to refrain from trading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

The government plans to introduce a 3 per cent tax on digital assets for the coming budget year to capitalise on their popularity as other sources of funding prove expensive or inaccessible.