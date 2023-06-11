Add Sh500m to Ruto's budget to pay small-scale millers, say MPs

Business
 By Josphat Thiong’o | Jun 11, 2023
Shoppers queue to purchase packets of subsidized maize flour at a Nakuru supermarket in 2022. [Harun Wathari Standard]

The National Assembly Agriculture and Livestock Committee now wants Sh500 million added to President William Ruto’s first budget to pay debts owed to millers.

The House team, which has been probing the maize flour subsidy program introduced by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, explained that the funds would go towards offsetting an accrued debt to the small-scale millers following suspension of the programme.

The Committee led by Tigania West MP, John Mutunga, noted that the Grain Mill Owners’ Association (GMOA) had not been fully paid by the time the programme was suspended by Ruto.

“The Sh500 million owed to members of the Grain Mill Owners’ Association should be factored in the budget estimates for the financial year 2023/24 and paid because their computations were clear…” read the report.

If implemented, the move will see Ruto’s budget increase from the current Sh3.6 trillion, which is already an increase from last year’s Sh3.39 trillion. The budget is expected to be read before Parliament by Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu next week.

The Committee also called for the regularisation of Sh841.8 million that GMOA was paid, noting that it had established there was value for money.

The Committee, during its investigation process, had heard that most of the GMOA members operated in estates and their flour was bought by people in residential areas, thus it did not go through the value chain.

At the same time, large-scale millers under the Cereal Millers Association (CMA) will have to wait longer to be paid Sh2.5 billion owed to them by the government for the supply of subsidised maize flour under the subsidy programme.

This is after the Agriculture Committee called for further probe into how the programme was administered, and questioned some of the payments.

The Committee observed that whereas the millers under the CMA supplied the sifted maize flour at Sh100, the programme was not a success. It went on to reveal that flour under the programme was not stamped as subsidised, which could have encouraged hoarding of the same by unscrupulous dealers.

According to the report, the 119 millers who were tapped for the subsidy programme were paid a total of Sh3.4 billion out of a total Sh6.4 billion that they are claiming for the supply of 121,714,844 kilogrammes of flour.

The large-scale suppliers under CMA and the small-scale millers under GMOA are part and parcel of the group paid. CMA has, however, insisted that it supplied flour worth Sh4.49 billion but was paid only Sh1.95 billion and is now claiming a balance of Sh2.58 billion.

The house however noted that before any further payments are done, there is need to ascertain the amounts paid and those due to the millers. It also called on the ministry of Agriculture to craft a policy to guide the administration of future subsidy programs.

“There are a number of issues that need to be interrogated...the Committee will conduct further investigations and table a report with recommendations on the way forward,” read the report in part.

Moreover, the Committee substantiated its recommendation for a further probe into the programme by highlighting the disparity between the monies owed to CMA and what they were demanding from the ministry of Agriculture.

“The amount of money owed to CMA submitted to the Committee was different from the amount of money they were demanding the ministry to pay as seen from the letter that was attached to their presentation,” the report read.

“The committee established that the presentation by the GMOA was genuine and had no underlying issues hence value for money. The presentation by CMA had a number of underlying issues and therefore no value for money on their part.”

Related Topics
Previous article
It's not all doom and gloom as coffee farmers share victories
Next article
What we should do to rebuild trust in Kemsa
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Otieno 11 hrs ago
Business
Premium Is William Ruto changing tune on Finance Bill?
By Joanna Baidu 13 hrs ago
Opinion
Professional associations can help the youth overcome AI anxiety
By Macharia Kamau 18 hrs ago
Business
Establish structures before imposing housing levy, architects tell Treasury
.

Latest Stories

Add Sh500m to Ruto's budget to pay small-scale millers, say MPs
Business
By Josphat Thiong’o
16 mins ago
Letter from Usenge: My lasting sad link to Siaya
Business
By XN Iraki
8 hrs ago
Bankers in campaign to boost savings, curb mobile cash fraud
Business
By Agnes Maluki
8 hrs ago
Fall of Nakumatt and other retailers
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
8 hrs ago
Women in business urged to target global market
Business
By Elvis Ogina
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Josphat Thiong’o 16 mins ago
Business
Add Sh500m to Ruto's budget to pay small-scale millers, say MPs
By XN Iraki 8 hrs ago
Business
Letter from Usenge: My lasting sad link to Siaya
By Agnes Maluki 8 hrs ago
Business
Bankers in campaign to boost savings, curb mobile cash fraud
By Graham Kajilwa 8 hrs ago
Business
Fall of Nakumatt and other retailers

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.