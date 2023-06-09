Gachagua urges Mt Kenya MPs to support Finance Bill

 By Purity Mwangi | Jun 09, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the ground breaking ceremony of Globeleq at Menengai Geothermal site on June 8,2023. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked all Central Kenya Members of Parliament to support the Finance Bill, 2023, once tabled in Parliament.

"All Mt Kenya MPs are in support of the Bill, and only one is declining but that is democracy," he said.

He noted that some elite and employed people were misleading the public about the Bill since they are the main contributors.

"Some people who are employed are misleading the public," he said.

Speaking during the burial of Mary Muthoni at Hiriga Primary School Grounds in Mathira constituency, the DP assured residents that they would not be deducted money since most are unemployed.

"Relax, nobody will deduct what you don't have if you don't have a salary," he observed.

Gachagua also said coffee farmers  will benefit from better returns following the coffee summit in Meru County, which will involve all stakeholders.

"The government will eliminate the cartels now," DP said.

He lauded Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Mugambi for eradicating illicit brews. "The county commissioner has done a good job by removing 75 per cent of illicit brew. He should finish the remaining 25 per cent," he said.

Gachagua eulogised Mary Muthoni as a brave woman and remembered when he was about to be elected, she called him and prayed for him and said he would win.

Muthoni died aged 92 and was survived by her 11 children, 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

MPs John Kaguchia (Mukurwe-ini), Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), John Kiragu (Limuru) and Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Energy PS Alex Wachira, Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Gachagua were present. 

