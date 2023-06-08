Moses Kuria: County governments to manage housing fund

Business
 By Esther Nyambura | Jun 08, 2023
Trade CS Moses Kuria during The US- Kenya trade and investment roundtable at US Chambers of Commerce, Washington DC. on April 25, 2023. [PSC]

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now says the controversial housing fund project will be managed by county governments.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Kuria said that the project will be implemented at the county level by the county chiefs and not the national government as previously assumed.

“The government is not the owner of the housing fund program. It is going to be implemented in the counties by the 47 governors. We are ready to involve them so that they can question all our actions and approve all the investors and operations that will happen during the construction and offer employment to their people,” he said.

According to him, entrusting the projects to the county chiefs will ensure all the counties are developed simultaneously.

Last month while addressing the press, housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said an independent administrator will manage the funds as part of measures to enhance governance.

Hinga said details of the administrator will be made public once the Finance Bill 2023 is passed by parliament.

But Kuria said time is ripe for them (national government) to sit with the governors and discuss the way forward.

Kuria said despite being easy for Kenyans to hold the government accountable, jobs will be fairly distributed if the project is entrusted to the county chiefs.

In April, the government rolled out the affordable housing program that would see Kenyans contribute 3 per cent of their income and kick-start their journey of owning a house. The state said if implement, the project would create over 2500 direct jobs.

What remains unknown is if Kenyans will be allowed to choose which county to invest in and the criteria to be used during the registration incase the Bill is passed.

Related Topics
Previous article
Ruto calls for urgent reforms at the African Union
.

Similar Articles

By Julius Chepkwony 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium Naivas family row rages on as daughter files suit
By Macharia Kamau 8 hrs ago
Business
State seeks to sidestep media, use Posta to distribute MyGov
By Brian Ngugi 17 hrs ago
Business
Nairobi, Nakuru grab lion's share of funds as counties get additional Sh15 billion
.

Latest Stories

Moses Kuria: County governments to manage housing fund
Business
By Esther Nyambura
43 mins ago
African Union takes stock as livestock farming initiative ends
Business
By James Wanzala
2 hrs ago
Premium World Bank wary of Kenya's Sh277 billion Eurobond repayment burden
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
State not sincere on Finance Bill- Kwame Owino
Business
By Esther Nyambura
3 hrs ago
Premium Construction boom: Kenyan builders thriving in Somaliland
Real Estate
By Fathiya Nur
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Nyambura 43 mins ago
Business
Moses Kuria: County governments to manage housing fund
By James Wanzala 2 hrs ago
Business
African Union takes stock as livestock farming initiative ends
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium World Bank wary of Kenya's Sh277 billion Eurobond repayment burden
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Business
State not sincere on Finance Bill- Kwame Owino

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.