State to expand farm inputs subsidies, says CS Linturi

Business
 By Phares Mutembei | Jun 05, 2023
Cooperatives and SMEs PS Kilemi Kiburi, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Crops Development PS Kellow Harsama at the Meru County's Department of Youth Affairs, Social Development and sports' stand during the just concluded ASK Show at Meru Show. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has asked farmers to continue registering as the government is planning to expand the subsidies programme.

Linturi asked those who did not register in the first phase to do so to enable the government plan for incentives for farmers.

The CS who spoke to farmers at Gitoro in North Imenti said the farmers' register will be crucial for his ministry to formulate various incentives for farmers.

“We have so far issued around three million subsidised bags of fertiliser and more are on the way. We also want to assure farmers that we will soon be focusing on other subsidies, including quality seeds and pesticides. To succeed in this, we need to have the exact number of farmers,” said the CS.

“The agricultural sector remains the key pillar in food security because of its role in production, income generation and a source of livelihoods to most Kenyans in the rural areas," he said.

Linturi added that the government was prioritising agriculture as one of the economic pillars owing to the fact.

He said the sector has the capacity to create jobs, enhance foreign exchange, promote industrialisation and lower the cost of living.

“The only way to realise food security in our country is through these subsidies, and we are therefore calling on our farmers to take these programmes seriously even for their financial empowerment,” Linturi added. 

.

State to expand farm inputs subsidies, says CS Linturi
