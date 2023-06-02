John Ngumi resigns as Kenya Airways independent director

Business
 By Betty Njeru | Jun 02, 2023

John Ngumi has quit the KQ Board. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Safaricom Chair and investment banker John Ngumi has resigned as an independent Non-Executive Director of Kenya Airways.

The KQ Board of Directors notified of Ngumi’s resignation on Friday, June 2, though they did not immediately state his reasons for quitting.

"My departure is motivated by my belief that now the tough work of stabilising KQ is starting to bear fruit, it is the right time for others to come in and build on the transformational platform that the Board and Management of KQ have created,” Ngumi said of his decision.

“I remain a firm believer in KQ's strategic and economic importance to Kenya, and I am confident that before long Kenyans will also recognise that KQ is worthy and deserving of the critical and invaluable support it has received, and continues receiving, from the Kenya Government,” a statement on Friday read.

KQ Board chairman Michael Joseph noted that Ngumi was instrumental in turning around financial challenges at the national carrier into opportunities.

“He was central to concerted efforts by the Board and Management that saw KQ overcome extreme challenges especially those posed by Covid-I9, including the urgent, simultaneous need to tackle head-on entrenched costs and expenses while seeking to grow revenue,” the board chair said in a statement.

Ngumi was first elected to the Board in 2019. According to Joseph, he joined KQ at a time when the severity and seriousness of the airline’s financial challenges were becoming apparent.

Ngumi is currently under probe over his alleged involvement in brokering the Sh6.1 billion acquisition of Telkom Kenya.

The Board has named David Kabeberi as Ngumi’s replacement, but in an interim capacity. 

“The Board has appointed FCPA James David Kabeberi as a Director of the Company to fill a casual vacancy until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).”

Kabeberi has served as an ex-officio member of KQ’s Audit and Risk Committee.

He holds a wealth of experience, with over 40 years in accounting, finance, and business strategy in several industries, and in both public and private sectors.

Kabeberi also sits on the boards of First Assurance Company Ltd and Proctor and Allan Ltd among other companies.

Related Topics
Previous article
MCAs vow to boycott sittings next week over pay, tell off Malala
Next article
How the private sector can step up its role in improving education
.

Similar Articles

By Lynn Kolongei 15 hrs ago
Business
KWFT told to pay trader Sh1.6m for seizing car
By Peter Theuri 18 hrs ago
Sci & Tech
Inaugural Africa tech and startup showcase kicks off in Morocco
By Lydiah Nyawira 19 hrs ago
Business
President Ruto launches Hustler fund for Chamas
.

Latest Stories

John Ngumi resigns as Kenya Airways independent director
Business
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Premium State steps up plan for another Eurobond to pay Sh269b loan
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Housing levy will address indignity of slum life: Ruto
Business
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
Premium Court awards ex-bank manager Sh4.3m for unlawful sacking
Business
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
Kenya has positioned itself as trade and investment hub
Opinion
By June Chepkemei
15 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Betty Njeru 1 hr ago
Business
John Ngumi resigns as Kenya Airways independent director
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium State steps up plan for another Eurobond to pay Sh269b loan
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Business
Housing levy will address indignity of slum life: Ruto
By Daniel Chege 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Court awards ex-bank manager Sh4.3m for unlawful sacking

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.