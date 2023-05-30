Former KAA CEO Wanjiku to head regional aviation organization

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | May 30, 2023

Former Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Lucy Wanjiku Mbugua has been appointed the Regional Director International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in charge of the Eastern, Southern African Office.

In a statement Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen congratulated Wanjiku for the appointment saying it will boost Kenya’s aviation growth.

The Secretary General of ICAO announced her appointment.

Wanjiku boasts over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry.

She holds a master’s in Aviation Strategy and has held different positions in the aviation industry including Head of Marketing and Revenue Management at Kenya Airways.

She has also served at the Airports Council International World Standing Committees of Economics and Environment.

Murkomen in a statement, credited Wanjiku’s strategic leadership in streamlining aviation transport operations adding that it moulded sustainable operations for Kenya’s air transport.

According to Murkomen, Wanjiku’s office is responsible for maintaining continuous liaison within the 24 accredited states.

She will serve as the representative of the Secretary-General to the 24 states.

“Ms Wanjiku’s appointment to such a reputable global aviation body is great news for the country’s growth and development in the aviation and transport sector,” reads part of the statement by Murkomen.

He added that the appointment lays the foundation for further breakthroughs within the transport sectors opening doors to further recognition of Kenya’s efforts to innovate and revolutionize air transport for economic transformation.

Murkomen said that as a member state, Kenya is committed to discharging her obligations to ICAO and will lead in furthering its strategic goal of ensuring an efficient, safe, secure and sustainable global aviation industry.

Related Topics
Previous article
Student who died by suicide in Finland buried in emotional ceremony in Uasin Gishu
Next article
Linturi asks farmers to seek credit to build value addition capacity
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 16 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium AfDB boss on why lender is pumping billions into Kenya economy
By Jacob Ng’etich 17 hrs ago
Business
Premium Treasury, KRA taken to task over renewal of Sh160bn stamps deal
By Brian Ngugi 18 hrs ago
Business
Bank okays Sh20.7b funding for Nairobi-Mau Summit toll road
.

Latest Stories

Linturi asks farmers to seek credit to build value addition capacity
Business
By Muriithi Mugo
1 hr ago
Former KAA CEO Wanjiku to head regional aviation organization
Business
By Fred Kagonye
1 hr ago
Premium Hacking claims put Kenya at the centre of US-China cold war
Financial Standard
By Frankline Sunday
3 hrs ago
Premium Ruto now hints at visa-free Kenya for other Africans
Business
By Esther Dianah
3 hrs ago
Pressure mounts on Kenya to end row over Uganda's milk imports
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Muriithi Mugo 1 hr ago
Business
Linturi asks farmers to seek credit to build value addition capacity
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Business
Former KAA CEO Wanjiku to head regional aviation organization
By Frankline Sunday 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Hacking claims put Kenya at the centre of US-China cold war
By Esther Dianah 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto now hints at visa-free Kenya for other Africans

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.