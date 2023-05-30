Former KAA CEO Wanjiku to head regional aviation organization

Former Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Lucy Wanjiku Mbugua has been appointed the Regional Director International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in charge of the Eastern, Southern African Office.

In a statement Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen congratulated Wanjiku for the appointment saying it will boost Kenya’s aviation growth.

The Secretary General of ICAO announced her appointment.

Wanjiku boasts over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry.

She holds a master’s in Aviation Strategy and has held different positions in the aviation industry including Head of Marketing and Revenue Management at Kenya Airways.

She has also served at the Airports Council International World Standing Committees of Economics and Environment.

Murkomen in a statement, credited Wanjiku’s strategic leadership in streamlining aviation transport operations adding that it moulded sustainable operations for Kenya’s air transport.

According to Murkomen, Wanjiku’s office is responsible for maintaining continuous liaison within the 24 accredited states.

She will serve as the representative of the Secretary-General to the 24 states.

“Ms Wanjiku’s appointment to such a reputable global aviation body is great news for the country’s growth and development in the aviation and transport sector,” reads part of the statement by Murkomen.

He added that the appointment lays the foundation for further breakthroughs within the transport sectors opening doors to further recognition of Kenya’s efforts to innovate and revolutionize air transport for economic transformation.

Murkomen said that as a member state, Kenya is committed to discharging her obligations to ICAO and will lead in furthering its strategic goal of ensuring an efficient, safe, secure and sustainable global aviation industry.