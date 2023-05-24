Ghana seeks more business with Kenya, opens trade house

Ghana’s National AfCFTA Coordinator Fareed Kwesi, Deputy Minister Trade Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, High Commissioner to Kenya Damptey Bediako Asare and acting director International Trade Oliver Konje join hands to cut ribbon during the official opening of the Ghana Trade House. [Courtesy, John Baraka]

Ghana has opened its trade house in Nairobi in an effort to strengthen trade ties with Kenya.

Dubbed ‘Ghana Trade House’, the centre at Sameer Business Park along Mombasa road will also serve as a product display center, promoting the products from Ghana to businesses and the general public opinion and beyond.

The centre was officially inaugurated on Tuesday with activities culminating in a four-day expo at Sarit Centre in Westlands.

Ghana Export Promotion Authority CEO Afua Asebea said the expo marks an important milestone for Ghana in seeking opportunities in the EAC market.

The four-day expo aims to facilitate Ghanaian businesses' entry into the East African market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Asebea said the trade house and the expo will help Ghana deliver its mandate of extending footprint as a country across the continent to enhance closer trade ties within the continent.

"It is an exciting morning for us at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority as we mark another important milestone for Ghana by unveiling an initiative that has come to fruition after months of planning,” she said adding, “This Trade House will play a key role in furthering Ghana's trade objectives by strengthening ties with other African countries.” Members of the public have a feel of Ghanian products displayed during the expo at Sarit Centre. [Courtesy, John Baraka]

Her sentiments were echoed by Ghana's Hig Commissioner to Nairobi Damptey Bediako who emphasised the Trade House's role in serving as a one-stop shop outlet for Made-in-Ghana products in East Africa.

The envoy said the facility will also serve as a product display center, promoting the products from Ghana to businesses and the general public opinion and beyond.

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana Dokua Asiamah – Adjei in her sentiments affirmed government’s commitment to boosting trade within Africa.

"Our overreliance on trade with other continents has deprived us of many opportunities to increase trade amongst ourselves. I want to use this opportunity and occasion to reiterate that we're ready to do business with Kenya, and I mean serious business,” she said.

According to her, the expo features the participation of 70 Ghanaian and 20 Kenyan businesses representing various sectors, including agro-processing, beverages, cosmetics, ceramics, garments, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

“The significance of the Expo lies in its aim to not only promote Ghanaian products but also strengthen trade relations between Ghana and Kenya. It provides a platform for networking, collaboration, and discussions on enhancing trade ties between the two countries,” she said.