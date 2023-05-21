IRA boss sent on compulsory leave by board

IRA chief executive Godfrey Kiptum. He has been sent on compulsory leave by the board. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) chief executive Godfrey Kiptum has been sent on compulsory leave by the board amid an investigation into suspicious financial activities at the government agency.

‘‘We want to make it known to the public that it’s not a punishment to anybody. It's right for every public officer to go on annual leave unless there is something you are hiding, so we have told him to proceed for his for annual leave,’’ said IRA board chairman Mwamba Mabonga after a special board meeting last Friday.

The board had appointed IRA senior manager of consumer protection Monica Thirima in an acting capacity.

IRA has been in the spotlight since 2021 after a payment of Sh290 million in legal fees to a single law firm.

In December 2021, Nairobi-based lawyer Waweru Gatonye moved to seize its bank accounts at National Bank of Kenya (NBK) over a Sh315.2 million unpaid legal fees that IRA owes him.

This is after he offered legal services to IRA eight years ago in a dispute involving collapsed Lakestar Insurance Company. The High Court awarded him Sh262.9 million but the fee has increased to Sh315.3 million thanks to interests accrued.

The IRA has however appealed against the High Court judgment, asking the judges to freeze the seizure of its accounts pending hearing and determination of the matter.

Mabonga cited a possible cover-up of the regulator’s financial mismanagement that might have forced close monitoring by Kiptum, hence seeing him not taking his leave days.

The board has also invited an investigative agency that ‘‘will come in and flag out the areas of concern so that we manage public resources more effectively.’’.

The chairman said if cleared, Kiptum will return to his office.

The board's decision came on the same day as the appointment of new board members by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.