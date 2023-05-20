Governors give State 24 hours to release Sh94b

Business
 By Wesley Koech | May 20, 2023

 

Council of Governors led by Chairperson Ann Waiguru (centre) addressing the media over delayed disbursement of County allocation funds in Nairobi on May 19, 2023. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has given the national government a 24-hour ultimatum to release Sh94.35 billion owed to counties as agreed on May 2.

The county bosses  lamented that  the failure by the National Treasury to release the delayed funds has left them in a debt crisis.

“The CoG has engaged the Office of The Controller of Budget on the delayed approval of county requisitions to this effect and has agreed that the Office of the Controller of Budget fast-rack the approval processes within 24 hours,” said CoG Chairperson Anne Waiguru.

"We urge the treasury to expedite the release of the pending equitable share to Counties to facilitate the implementation of county budgets.”

On the controversial health functions, Waiguru said there is a crisis in the implementation of devolved services, derailing the gains made since devolution was introduced in 2013.

She noted that county governments have recorded commendable trends in the last 10 years, according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey.

At the same time, the Kirinyaga governor regretted that the ministry of Health has been shunning their agreements.

“We note with concern that all engagements and agreements made between the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors have been blankly disregarded,” she stated.

She, at the same time, urged development partners not to favour the national government.

Related Topics
Previous article
Wrongful HIV diagnosis case to be heard afresh
Next article
Chiding US impact, China pledges more investment in central Asia
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 16 hrs ago
Business
Premium 'Mercury' sugar comes back to haunt Kenyans, five years later
By Brian Ngugi 22 hrs ago
Business
Premium New Absa CEO Abdi Mohamed vows to take on industry's big boys
By Mate Tongola 1 day ago
Motoring
How to save on fuel as prices hit record high
.

Latest Stories

Governors give State 24 hours to release Sh94b
Business
By Wesley Koech
41 mins ago
Premium How one million kilos of poisonous sugar disappeared
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Jasmine Murani
2 hrs ago
Why Chamber of Commerce needs steady leadership
Opinion
By George Orido
8 hrs ago
Morocco summit to discuss Africa's digital development
Business
By Peter Theuri
8 hrs ago
Importers squeezed as dollar market rate surges past Sh140
Business
By Brian Ngugi
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Wesley Koech 41 mins ago
Business
Governors give State 24 hours to release Sh94b
By Macharia Kamau and Jasmine Murani 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium How one million kilos of poisonous sugar disappeared
By George Orido 8 hrs ago
Opinion
Why Chamber of Commerce needs steady leadership
By Peter Theuri 8 hrs ago
Business
Morocco summit to discuss Africa's digital development

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.