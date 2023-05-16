Senator Syengo proposes reforms in cotton industry

Cotton Farmer Richard Apiyo Oloo was harvesting cotton in his farm at Angalo village, Arujo Location in Homa Bay Sub-county on October 6, 2022. [ James Omoro, Standard]

Nominated Senator Betty Syengo has sponsored a Bill that seeks to compel cotton growing counties to register farmers.

The senator proposes to have a Cotton Development Board which shall regulate and promote the development of cotton growing and ginning and advise the Cabinet Secretary which counties qualify to grow the crop.

The board will make recommendations to the CS on the implementation of strategies, plans and policies relating to the cotton sector, promote the diversification of cotton products and regulate the import and export of cotton lint and cotton seed.

“This Bill intends to make the cotton industry that was once a major foreign exchange earner in the country whose collapse led to massive loss of revenue to the government and farmers to be back on track once again,” said Syengo.

The Nominated Senator proposes to have each county enact legislation to set out the criteria for the issuance of licenses to applicants seeking to engage in the manufacture or processing of cotton products.

“The Bill proposes that a person shall not engage in the manufacture or processing of cotton products unless such person has applied for and obtained, a license in accordance with this Act besides providing policy framework for the establishing the Cotton Industry Development Board,” said Syengo.

The proposed law seeks to have counties market cotton products and by products in locally and abroad and formulate national standards acceptable in the international markets to ensure the competitiveness and reliability of the country as a producer and suppliers of cotton products.

The Bill proposes that nobody shall import or export cotton, cotton seed or cotton products unless such person has applied for and obtained a license for the said import or export with a person who intends to import or export cotton, cotton seed or cotton products submit an application to the Cotton Board.

The Bill also seeks to have those who intend to manufacture or process cotton product submit an application in the form prescribed in county legislation to the County Executive Committee member together with such documents and information as may be prescribed.

“Each county government shall implement the National Government policy relating to the cotton sector, regulate and promote the development of the cotton industry within the respective county, consider applications for the certificates, permits and licences,” said Syengo.

The devolved units, according to the proposed Bill will regulate the cutting or destruction of cotton in order to conserve and protect the resources devoted to the cotton industry, co-ordinate the activities of persons, organizations and any other associations within the cotton industry.

The 47 counties will also facilitate access by players in the cotton industry to such resources and financial support as may be necessary to promote the development of the cotton industry.