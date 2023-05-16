Colombia offers to help Kenya boost coffee production

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hosted his Colombia counterpart Francia Marquez Mina at Karen Residence, Nairobi, on May 15, 2023. [DPCS]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will soon visit Colombia to learn best practices in coffee production.

Speaking at his Karen residence, Nairobi, Monday, where he accepted an invite by Colombia Vice President Francia Elena Marquez Mina, Gachagua said he will lead a delegation from the coffee sub-sector to learn expertise in production of the crop.

“I will be more than happy to visit your beautiful country to discuss coffee and to learn the beautiful experiences of the Colombian coffee farmer so that we can practice it in Kenya,” the DP said. Colombia is the world’s largest producer of Arabica coffee and third in production of coffee after Brazil and Vietnam.

Marquez is in the country for a state visit that is informed by a Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations signed by the two countries in 2021 whose main objective was enhancing the partnership and engagements.

Gachagua and the Colombia VP deliberated on introduction of direct chartered flights from Kenya to Colombia which will be an enabler for trade and investment.

“Our Government is committed to further increase a two-way trade and investment cooperation between Kenya and Colombia by focusing on economic and commercial programs and promotion of business interactions between our two countries, ranging from the MSME’s Sector, the private sector and business management organisations,” the DP said

He said that Kenya wishes to enhance co-operation with Colombia in training in Spanish, education-scholarships, healthcare, culture, knowledge sharing, south-south cooperation and engagements in the multilateral arena.

The two leaders also oversaw the signing of two MoUs that will enhance the working cooperation between Kenya and Colombia, gender equality and women empowerment.

Mina said she was excited about the linguistic exchange that will see Colombians learn Swahili.

“I am excited that Kenya will help our citizens learn Swahili and of course Colombia willing to continue sharing our beautiful Spanish language,” she said.