Ghana to open trade office in Nairobi to boost African footprint

From left: National AfCFTA Coordination Office’s (NCO) Yusif Yakubu, Baafi MP Dr Fareed Arthur, Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry Kobina Hammond, Catherine Afeku of NCO, Patrick Yaw Nimo, chief director in the Trade Ministry and Stella Ansah. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

The Ghanaian government is set to open a Trade House in Nairobi to enhance trade ties between the two countries. The hub will also and harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Although for now, the focus is on the Kenyan market, which is the biggest economy in the region, the Trade House is also a strategy for the East African market.

Facilitated by the National AfCFTA Coordination Office (NCO), the partnership is expected to culminate in long-term economic growth and strengthen regional value and supply chain networks.

The opening of the office will be preceded by Ghana’s trade expo scheduled for May 23-27 in Nairobi to showcase over 50 Ghanaian businesses. Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry Kobina-Tahir Hammond is expected to head the delegation, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Trade Nana Ama Dokua, officials of the National AfCFTA Coordination Office and Ghana Export Promotion Authority, among other allied agencies.

NCO Coordinator Fareed Kwesi said the expo will boost awareness of Ghanaian products, followed by subsequent exhibitions in Egypt in August.

“In line with the 2023 theme for the African Union Day, accelerating the implementation of AfCFTA, the overall expectation of the event is to create a synergy that will boost the country’s trade fortunes with the rest of Africa under the AfCFTA and establish market linkages between Ghanaian traders, firms, and business associations with their counterparts from other parts of Africa,” said Dr Kwesi.

Director-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat Wamkele Mene said the trade initiative is set to catalyse the operationalisation of the AfCFTA - providing opportunities for all African businesses.

The NCO is optimistic that through the expo, products from over 50 Ghanaian firms will be introduced to the eastern and northern African markets through the Kenyan and Egyptian expeditions slated for August this year.