Political unrest dim firms business confidence

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | May 08, 2023

 

Jamia Supermarket in Kismu that was vandalized and looted by protestors during mass action against high cost of living. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenyan companies posted their lowest confidence levels on record in April. This was on account of political unrest and the high cost of commodities. 

In the monthly Stanbic Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), only eight per cent of companies that participated in the survey projected an improvement in business activity over the next 12 months.

This means that over 90 per cent of the firms in the survey do not plan to undertake such activities as opening new branches or offering additional services.

This is the lowest confidence level, the PMI report noted, since it started data collection in January 2014.

Despite the gloomy outlook, employment  numbers rose at the fastest pace this year. At the same time, businesses reported lower input costs and higher export sales but these appear to have been negated by the higher costs and the protests.

The mass protests called by the opposition chief Raila Odinga against the high cost of living and push for electoral reforms have been on and off since mid-March. During protest days, businesses have remained closed with traders wary of violence and destruction to their goods.

The inflation rate, which reached 9.5 per cent in March eased to 9.5 per cent in April following the rains that resulted in slight relief in the cost of food. There are, however, items whose prices have remained high such as the price of energy and in turn seen the cost of living remain high.

The PMI noted that the twin factors have resulted in the headline PMI dropping to 47.2 per cent in April from 49.2 per cent in March. 

According to Stanbic, readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

This, according to the report, signalled a solid and faster decline in the health of the private sector economy at the start of the second quarter. “In April, Kenya’s private sector output broadly deteriorated across several sectors covered by the PMI survey as the country experienced another contraction that began in February and continued through to April,” said Mulalo Madula, Economist at Standard Bank.

“Despite continued growth in export sales, deteriorating domestic market conditions due in large part to higher costs and political protests dampened business activity and domestic demand as cost pressures continued to rise.”

“The outlook for output for the upcoming 12 months significantly decreased, reaching the lowest level since the survey’s inception. This was largely due to worries about the effects of high inflation.”

Related Topics
Previous article
Tender intrigues rock Japan funded Dongo Kundu project
Next article
Flower farms put workers on contracts
.

Similar Articles

By Martha Onswabwa 8 hrs ago
Opinion
We must be wary of generous China's hidden intentions in Africa
By Brian Ngugi 13 hrs ago
Business
Premium Inside search for William Ruto's top banker to steer the CBK ship
By Muriithi Mugo 20 hrs ago
Business
High taxation force consumers to drink illicit liquor
.

Latest Stories

Tender intrigues rock Japan funded Dongo Kundu project
Business
By Brian Ngugi
11 mins ago
Flower farms put workers on contracts
Business
By Antony Gitonga
12 mins ago
Premium Civil servants defy Ruto's new tax plan
Business
By Judah Ben-Hur
26 mins ago
High Court orders fresh valuation of local airline
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
29 mins ago
Political unrest dim firms business confidence
Business
By Macharia Kamau
31 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 11 mins ago
Business
Tender intrigues rock Japan funded Dongo Kundu project
By Antony Gitonga 12 mins ago
Business
Flower farms put workers on contracts
By Judah Ben-Hur 26 mins ago
Business
Premium Civil servants defy Ruto's new tax plan
By Kamau Muthoni 29 mins ago
Business
High Court orders fresh valuation of local airline

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.