Does coronation make economic sense today?

King Charles III was formally crowned at a historic coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. [AP photo]

Kenya was a British colony during the last coronation, 70 years ago. In an interesting twist, Kenya was at war with the British Empire.

The Mau Mau led the freedom war. They were inspired by the war that helped win World War II. I have neighbours who saw action in Burma, Libya and other regions of the world.

During Mau Mau war, many people went to detention, which is different from jail. The choice of detention camps was done with precision - hot and humid like Manyani, Hola or Mageta island.

The forces Britons brought to Kenya and the time the war lasted from 1952 left no doubt they wanted to be here longer. The houses they built and the farms they owned left no doubt this was their home.

And it was not just anyone who made Kenya their home, it was the high class. The Queen herself owned Sagana Lodge. But the name of the landowners tells it all. We had lords, generals, captains, colonels and other senior army officers. It was not just titles that mattered, their alma maters too; Oxbridge and Eton.

We often forget that Kenya was not just popular with Britons: other nationalities made Kenya their home and loved it. That was long before some ambassadors decided to stay on after their tour of duty.

It seems Kenya has always been an addictive country. Past editions of Kenya Gazette show several nationalities made Kenya their home; Norwegians, Germans, Poles, Czechs, Americans, Dutch, South Africans, Indians, Arabs, Goans, Jews, and French among others.

Fast forward to 2023. A country no longer a colony but is welcome to the coronation. Curiously, the United States (US) does not send its president to the coronation. Would Jomo Kenyatta, arap Moi or Kibaki have attended the coronation if it took place during their presidency?

It seems as soon as independence came, the former colonies quickly forgot the past relationship and built a new one, more cordial. And when the new relationship was adversarial, things just went south. Watch French West Africa.

What really happened? The new rulers quickly realised they had moved too far into the orbit of their former power to pull out: economically, culturally and even emotionally.

How could we replace English after 68 years? What alternative political system had we known? A street in London, UK where the coronation took place. [XN Iraki, Standard]

Memories removed

The memories of mistreatment were live but once removed, it was bearable, we easily forgot and adapted. The leaders did not suffer much and were more accommodating. They spoke the language of the colonists and adopted their mannerisms and names. And most had visited their mother country and got mesmerised by civilisation. Others opine that religion and its emphasis on forgiveness did the trick.

What is not contestable today is that we are fascinated by the UK and its royal family. It’s still cool to visit and study in the UK. After 60 years, the memory of colonialism has faded, replaced by fondness.

I could argue that if a mzungu tried to contest for senate or MP in Kenya, he would easily win.

The UK and Western media highlight the positives for their countries and attenuate anything negative.

News for the international audience is not randomly picked. You will not see images of handicapped Britons or Americans or their prisoners. Contrast that with the stream of negative headlines in our media.

With such positive news, you can be sure lots of Kenyans were glued to their TV to see the coronation of King Charles III. Coronation mysticism is amplified by the many roles of the king. He is also the head of the Anglican Church; so coronation has military, cultural, royal, spiritual and economic dimensions. No wonder it’s such a big event in the UK.

Let’s think a bit deeper. Why has the UK, among all European royal families, kept its royal family so vibrant and public? I see the economic dimension. It brands the country and that has positive externalities like tourism and demand for what’s British such as fashion, music and even goods. Simply put, the royal family is the soft power of the UK. Once that is amplified by the media, the returns are very high.

How many people visit the palaces? The Westminster Abbey? The castles? I did that last year, driven by curiosity and a sense of adventure. What of memorabilia?

The royal family with its media coverage and lately some scandals is a national investment. While its future may be debated with the number of dominions reducing, it’s a national asset. Britain's King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. [AP photo]

Brexit might make some Commonwealth members feel it’s their time to leave too. But it could also make them feel more at home. Did you check who came for the coronation? That could give you an idea of the future of the UK royal family.

Elizabethan age

The end of the Elizabethan age, 70 long years, could have muted the magic of the royal family. And it so happens that modernity removes the aura of such families and their mystics. The family has by accident or design started that modernisation and its unintended consequences.

The UK says; “The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” We shall watch and wait.

You must have enjoyed the pageantry, the horse-drawn carriages, the music, the homilies, the cheering crowd and British traditions. But look at the bigger picture - why do the UK, a number of European countries and even Japan with all their modernity and democracy have royal families?

It gives them identity, a brand and a sense of stability and continuity. What gives us our national identity beyond what’s taught in history and civics?

Given the positive externalities of the UK royal family, should we then restart our royal families that were paradoxically ended by the UK and her royal family? Could I one day become Prince Iraki? Or we are republicans damu?