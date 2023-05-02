Joseph Siror appointed Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Power

The Kenya Power offices along Harambee Avenue, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Power and Lighting Company board of directors has appointed Joseph Siror as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement dated 2nd May 2023, Kenya Power says Siror takes over from Geoffrey Muli since May 2022.

“Prior to his appointment, Dr. Siror was the General Manager in charge of Technical Services (System Operations and Power Management) at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO),” the statement read in part.

Geoffrey Muli replaced Rosemary Oduor who was serving in acting capacity.

Muli’s predecessor, Oduor, had taken over in August 2021 from Bernard Ngugi, who quit abruptly two years into his tenure as chief executive.

She had been serving as the general manager for commercial services before she was named acting managing director.

The newly appointed CEO Siror assumes office immediately.

“He previously worked as a Director of Science, Technology Innovation and Communication at the National Economic and Social Council (NESC). He has also served as a Senior Assistant Commissioner at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); the Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation and at Firestone East Africa Limited as an Executive Engineer and Senior Systems Analyst respectively,” the statement read.

Siror comes at a time Kenya power is seeking to have a fresh start.

“Dr. Siror brings a wealth of experience, expertise, integrity and energy to the company. His time in the public sector as well as his training and knowledge will help provide Kenya Power with a fresh start and build on the past success to deliver an exciting new strategic direction for the Company,” read the statement.