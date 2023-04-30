Opiyo Wandayi: There is a plot to seize control from NSSF

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi when he addressed the press on the Shakahola massacre allegedly by leader Paul Makenzie in Kilifi county. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition has alleged a plot by the government to frustrate the National Social Security Fund and micromanage it.

According to the opposition, the government is using Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries to micromanage the fund and all its operations of the institution.

In a statement released by Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, the coalition said the government is making efforts to control NSSF through the State Department of Labour.

The coalition has poked holes into the decision by the ministry to suspend the procurement of goods and services above Sh5 million until a substantive managing trustee is appointed.

The directive was issued on April 3 by the Ministry of Labour and directed the Managing Trustee of the fund to suspend any procurements exceeding Sh5 million, including procurement of ICT equipment.

Yesterday, Wandayi described the move as an attempt by the government to deny the institution its autonomy in an effort to install leaders of their choice.

“We are concerned about recent developments at the Fund that point to the return of the bad habits of national government officers trying to micromanage and milk workers’ savings,” Wandayi said.

He said the decision to suspend procurement undermines the authority of the Board of Trustees of NSSF.

Wandayi alleged that the government is working to install a leader of its choice to control NSSF.

“As workers prepare to celebrate Labour Day tomorrow, we challenge the leadership of Cotu and FKE to come clean on the goings-on at NSSF and reassure workers through action that their savings will be safe,” he said.