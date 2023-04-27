Court temporarily halts state's bid to reclaim tax waiver granted to NCBA bank

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Apr 27, 2023
Caption

A Nairobi court has temporarily halted a decision by the National Treasury to revoke NCBA bank’s tax exemption.

This was after the bank filed a petition in Court, seeking to stop the state from revoking the tax exemption.

National Treasury was claiming hundreds of millions worth of tax from the bank.

In a ruling issued on Thursday, April 24, Lady Justice Mugure Thande said the Application met the threshold to be granted conservatory orders.

“I am satisfied that the Application has met the test for the grant of conservatory orders at this ex parte stage. Accordingly, Prayer 2 of the Application is hereby granted,” Justice Thande says.

“This matter is coming up on April 24 for directions on the Petition and Notice of Motion both dated April 26 before Honourable Justice M. Thande UPON considering the same; It is hereby ordered that: the Petition and Application are certified urgent and are to be served by May 5,”

NCBA bank is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and was formed after NIC Bank and Commercial Bank of Africa merged in 2019.

NCBA had filed a petition in court, seeking to bar the National Treasury and Economic Planning from implementing the revocation decision.

“… restrain the 2nd Respondent (National Treasury) and all other persons acting on his instructions or directives from implementing the revocation decision and related directives of the 2nd Respondent and/or collecting CGT (or taking any steps to demand or collect CGT) from the Petitioner or any other person in connection with the Merger,” a snippet of the petition prayers reads.

On March 16, 2023, Kenya Revenue Authority had written to the National Treasury, asking CS Njuguna Ndung’u to revoke the tax exemption on the transfer of shares, assets and liabilities during the merger.

“The KRA Board during its special meeting held on March 2, 2023, resolved that the exemption of NCBA transaction from the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) be referred back to the National Treasury for consideration to determine whether there was any demonstrable public interest in the transaction,” the letter by Risper Simiyu, acting Commissioner General reads in part.

CGT is the tax imposed on gains arising from the sale of property.

The National Treasury wrote a letter to NCBA on March 24, effecting the same.

On April 20, 2023, the bank communicated with the authorities, seeking an audience with them on the same.

The Treasury exempted the merged CBA and NIC bank from paying share transfer tax running into hundreds of millions of shillings in 2019.

At the time, Henry Rotich was the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, and he exempted the transfer of CBA shares into NIC Bank from paying stamp duty of one per cent of the worth of the unquoted stocks that were being transferred.

The transaction took place through a share swap between the two banks, with NIC group shareholders owning 47 per cent of the merged entity and CBA shareholders owning 53 per cent of the merged entity.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya seeks Danish waste recycling companies to invest in circular economy solutions for zero waste
Next article
Shakahola: Twelve more bodies exhumed, number of dead rises to 110
.

Similar Articles

By James Wanzala 13 hrs ago
Business
Counties industrial parks take shape as State allocates Sh9.4 billion
By Pkemoi Ngénoh 15 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium Kileleshwa residents lose sleep as high-rise buildings shoot up
By Macharia Kamau 15 hrs ago
Business
Premium Auditor General now eyes law change to block wheeler-dealers
.

Latest Stories

Court temporarily halts state's bid to reclaim tax waiver granted to NCBA bank
Business
By Winfrey Owino
51 mins ago
Premium Jittery global investors now dump Kenyan dollar bonds
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
What you need to know before buying the Volkswagen Golf Mk8
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
4 hrs ago
Alfred Mutua woos Madrid for new partnerships, investments
Business
By Emmaculate Odhiambo
6 hrs ago
Ruto assents to Division of Revenue Bill, 2023
Business
By David Njaaga
10 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Winfrey Owino 51 mins ago
Business
Court temporarily halts state's bid to reclaim tax waiver granted to NCBA bank
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Jittery global investors now dump Kenyan dollar bonds
By Mate Tongola 4 hrs ago
Motoring
What you need to know before buying the Volkswagen Golf Mk8
By Emmaculate Odhiambo 6 hrs ago
Business
Alfred Mutua woos Madrid for new partnerships, investments

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.