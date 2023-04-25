Kenya to host Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit later this year

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Namibian Deputy President Nangolo Mbumba and Nigerian sports and youth development minister Mr. Sunday Dare during an engagement at the 2023 Forbes under 30 summit Gaborone,Botswana on April 24, 2023.[DPPS, Standard]

Kenya will host the third edition of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit later this year.

Kenya’s bid was fronted by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a meeting with the team behind the summit.

The meeting was Gachagua’s last engagement during his official four-day official visit to Botswana where he was representing President William Ruto at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit.

Among those at the meeting were Mr Randall Lane, the Chief Content Officer of Forbes Media and Editor of Forbes Magazine, and Julius Mwale, an industrial entrepreneur, investor and Principal of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC).

According to the Forbes team Kenya's bid was successful due to the country's renowned credentials as a leading entrepreneurship hub in Africa.

Mr Randall and Mr Mwale will visit Kenya soon for detailed engagements with the Government of Kenya on the modalities of hosting the Summit.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is an accolade that shines the spotlight on successful entrepreneurs below 30 years.

Launched in 2011 in the US by Forbes Magazine, the Summit has extended to other continents as a premier platform showcasing youth entrepreneurship.

During a panel discussion, the Deputy President said the youth have the potential of driving sustainable development through innovation.

“I started my first business while at the University of Nairobi. The youth must take advantage of governments which have given them latitude and created an enabling environment for business,” Gachagua said.

He added that digital innovation is key to entrepreneurship, hence the reason Kenya is investing in the 100,000km digital superhighway.

"This will trigger and spur innovations, and other startups across the country," he said.