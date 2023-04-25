Energy CS Davis Chirchir has appointed John Mativo as new Ketraco boss

New Ketraco CEO John Mativo. [Courtesy]

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary (CS), Davis Chirchir has appointed Dr John Mativo as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

“This process follows a successful competitive recruitment process by the board of directors and the appointment takes effect from April 24, 2023, on a contract term of three years renewable once subject to performance and retirement age for public officers,” reads the press statement.

The CEO position has been vacant since current Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa resigned on February 1, 2022, to join politics.

Mativo takes over from Engineer Isaac Kiva (secretary of Renewable Energy) who held the position from January 27, 2023.

Kiva took over from Engineer Antony Wamukota who held the position in an acting capacity as CEO and MD from February 2022 to January 2023.

“John Mativo is expected to bring on board sufficient skills in leadership and management of resources, having served the Company in various capacities since 2010,” read a statement from the KETRACO Board Chairman.

In other appointments, Mr Chirchir has also appointed Paul Ngugi as the MD and CEO for Geothermal Development Company (GDC) with effect from April 24, 2023.

Mr Ngugi, a long-serving drilling engineer has also worked as General Manager of Drilling and Infrastructure as well as General Manager of Strategy, Planning and Innovation.

GDC is a government agency mandated to help generate sufficient, affordable green energy and develop steam fields and sell geothermal steam.

“Mr Davis Chirchir has appointed Mr Paul Ngugi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Geothermal Development Company taking over from the former CEO Engineer Jared Othieno whose contract came to an end on April 18,” reads the statement.