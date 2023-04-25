Trade CS Kuria gives keynote address at U.S. Chamber of commerce

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Apr 25, 2023
Investments, Trade, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.[File, Standard]

Investments, Trade, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who is in the United States to discuss the future of investment has said it is time for business relations between Kenya and the U.S. to flourish. 

Kuria's trip aims at promoting trade and bilateral ties between Kenya and the U.S.

In a US Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday, April 24, the CS agreed with other members on a new acronym for the next phase of engagement between Kenya and other African countries.

“We agreed to track the issues of concern with the US-Africa Center and the Ministry of Investments Trade and Industry through the Kenya Investment Authority. The companies in attendance represented diverse sectors, including financial services, technology, pharmaceuticals, and trade,” Kuria said in Washington DC.

He listened to representatives from various US-based companies, who shared their perspectives on investment bottlenecks and barriers in trade.

The meeting gave incentives to foreign companies to set up businesses in Kenya by creating a good working environment to catapult domestic investments.

“I am on a program to create and expand existing special economic zones to set up the export processing zone by expanding and creating new partnerships in trade agreements across the globe,” Kuria added.

He also revealed that Kenya is moving towards a third round of negotiation on strategic investment partnership by July.

 “On the next phase of this engagement, we are calling from pity to practice. We pitched on policy changes but now over the next 8 weeks we are in the wind of implementation on digital tax, CT ownership, and other policy arrangements,” he said.

Related Topics
Previous article
First group of Sudan evacuees arrives in the country
Next article
Kenyan and New Zealand Gambling Regulators: Casino Licensing Requirements
.

Similar Articles

By XN Iraki 15 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Public debt is a necessary evil we must live with
By Ruth Ferland 15 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Tech key to changing Africa's healthcare
By Brian Ngugi 19 hrs ago
Business
Premium Oxfam says IMF's loan terms to Kenya up poverty and suffering
.

Latest Stories

Kuria gives keynote address at U.S. Chamber of commerce
Business
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
State's headache over stalled roads as funds dry up
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
Premium Auditor General now eyes law change to block wheeler-dealers
Business
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
Premium Lonely at the top? CEOs now unveil own lobby
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
Premium High cost of electricity may not go down soon: Power broker
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Sharon Wanga 1 hr ago
Business
Kuria gives keynote address at U.S. Chamber of commerce
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
State's headache over stalled roads as funds dry up
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Auditor General now eyes law change to block wheeler-dealers
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Lonely at the top? CEOs now unveil own lobby

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.