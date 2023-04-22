Trade CS Moses Kuria off to the U.S. to bolster ties, partnerships

Investment, Trade and Industry CS Moses Kuria during the American Chamber of Commerce Business Summit in Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Investments, Trade, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is leading a high-level business delegation to the United States of America (USA), aimed at promoting trade and bilateral ties between Kenya and the U.S.

In a statement on Saturday, April 22, the Ministry stated that Kuria will take part in a strategic dialogue in Washington D.C, and later an investment road show in New York.

“Kenya will use the forum to strengthen bilateral ties with the U.S. by exploring new areas of cooperation in investment, trade, security, and other areas of mutual interest,” read the statement in part.

The CS will also meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his stay.

A meeting led by Blinken and Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua who is a part of the delegation will be anchored on areas of collaboration between the two economies, including “increasing two-way trade and investment, overcoming policy obstacles to economic growth, and building a long-term trade relationship.”

Another issue Kenya is keen on is the partnership in the commercialization of biotech seeds and crops following the country’s decision to lift the ban on the cultivation and importation of Genetically Modified crops (GMO).

Kenya is seeking to build a long-term trade relationship with the United States, the world’s largest economy by nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and second-largest by purchasing power.

“Kenya as a gateway to Africa and Africa as a whole offers tremendous potential for American investors and looks forward to showcasing this potential,” the CS said.

Kuria’s visit to the U.S. paves way for the lead-up of a three-day international investment conference to take place in Nairobi from May 29-May 31.

The Trade CS will host American investors and other senior government officials.

The U.S. visit adds to several foreign trips that Kuria has been making since his appointment as Trade CS, making him the most travelled minister in President Ruto’s cabinet.