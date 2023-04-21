CS Murkomen says reducing fuel will save the country foreign exchange.

Matatu Owners Association CEO Patricia Mutheu (right) makes remarks in a panel discussion during the Transform Kenya Forum held at the Barabara plaza auditorium in Nairobi. She was flanked by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen (left) and the CEO Ampersand Josh Whale (centre). [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is rooting for the adoption of electric mobility to cut dependence on oil fuel and its drain on the country’s coffers.

He says the use of electric vehicles will be the norm in the near future.

“Going electric is going to benefit the country at large, it will save billions of money used in Nairobi alone to treat respiratory diseases,” he said.

Speaking during a Transform Kenya Forum on climate change, sustainable transport, and e-mobility in Nairobi on April 17, the CS said there is a greater benefit in electric mobility.

“It is one year since the electric mobility revolution started in this country, I have no doubt that in the next three years, it will be a normal conversation to say I am using an electric vehicle,” he said.

During the forum, climate crisis and carbon mitigation were pointed out as some of the main drivers for the transformation of the transport system.

“If we are going to reduce fuel vehicles, we’ll save a lot on fuel and foreign exchange. We will be consuming our own energy, we will not depend on fuel imports,” Murkomen said.

The CS further noted that reducing fuel-powered vehicles will enable the country to translate what it saves from fuel imports to the greater good of the economy.

“If you speak to boda boda riders in Nairobi who are using electric motorcycles, they are very happy because they are saving,” he said.

The CS further said the government will also start using electric vehicles.

“I don’t think it is fair for a country like ours to spend so much money on vanity and having big vehicles just for the sake of it. We have an opportunity to save and spend it on other sectors of the economy.”

Green Africa Foundation chairman Isaac Kalua Green said climate change is a huge crisis.

“The food crisis in our country and the cost of living are related to climate change,” he said.

Green mobility is cheaper than fossil fuel-driven mobility and Kenyans stand to save more if they go green, he said.

The forum also noted that having the right infrastructures in place will fast-track the adoption of sustainable electric mobility.

According to Josh Whale, the founder of Ampersand, motorcycle users stand to save more in terms of maintenance and energy costs.

Murkomen said the government would organise the whole matatu sector to clean buses, with cameras and speed monitors.

“We have the plan to provide the infrastructure and ensure that the infrastructure will bring in the private sector and reduce carbon emissions.

“We want to move our transport to the BRT (bus rapid transit) system that is more organissed.”

He said there are too many cars on the roads today because people do not trust the public transport system, thus the need for BRTs.

“I believe the e-mobility revolution will be the catalyst for organising our public transport system,” the CS said.

However, Matatu Owners Association Chief Executive Patricia Mutheu said the initial cost of electric vehicles is high and “we are yet to quantify” despite the benefits of e-mobility.

Jit Bhattacharya, the co-founder of electric bus company Basigo, agreed that the upfront cost of electric vehicles is high but said operating costs are low compared to fuel-powered buses.

“On a monthly basis, a matatu operator spends around Sh300,000 on fuel compared to electrically powered vehicles, which costs between Sh50, 000 and Sh60,000,” he said.