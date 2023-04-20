MPs set for fine dining, chopper rides amid biting cash crunch

The clerk of the National Assembly has advertised a tender for the provision of luxury services for lawmakers. File, Standard ]

Parliament plans to splash millions of shillings on lavish gifts and top hospitality for legislators.

Parliament's lavish spending plan involves elaborate luxury services such as fine dining in expensive restaurants, luxury chopper rides, high-end catering within Parliament marked by premium wines and spirits, and corporate branding at the expense of taxpayers.

Parliament also plans to allocate budgets for luxury furnishings and fabrics.

The plan seen by The Standard will squeeze taxpayers further amid the State's push for austerity and an ongoing biting cash crunch that has seen government delay civil servants' salaries in an unprecedented labour breach.

The Kenya National Assembly through a public notice yesterday invited suppliers to bid for the provision of the goods and services before May 3.

The Standard could not immediately reach the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, which signed off the tender document, for comment.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) runs a catering service that offers MPs a five-course meal at subsidised prices, courtesy of taxpayers.

Parliament's in-house restaurant allows MPs to access endless morning and lunchtime meals as well as various premium drinks in the evening.

“The Kenya National Assembly invites applications from interested and eligible bidders for the registration of suppliers, consultants and contractors for use on ‘as and when required basis’ in the financial years 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 ending on June 30, 2025,” said the Clerk of the National Assembly in the notice.

"Completed tender documents enclosed in a plain sealed envelope, marked with the tender number and name should be deposited in the Tender Box on the 13th Floor, Protection House, Nairobi and be addressed to The Clerk of the National Assembly, Parliament of Kenya, so as to be received on or before May 3, 2023 at 11am EAT."

It said tenders would be opened immediately thereafter in the presence of the tenderers who choose to attend or their representatives.

Parliament is looking for suppliers of branded promotional materials, including t-shirts, caps, carriers bags, umbrellas and banners.

The clerk has also invited suppliers to provide services for charter planes and chopper services.

At the same time, Parliament wants suppliers to provide hotel accommodation and conference facilities upwards of three-star facilities in the main cities of Mombasa, Kisumu and Nairobi. Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) runs a catering service that offers MPs a five-course meal. [iStockphoto]

It is also seeking suppliers to provide gifts, including assorted branded merchandise.

Others are the provision of supply and maintenance of fresh flowers, alcoholic beverages, and wines and spirits.

The latest plan comes in the middle of a severe austerity drive by the Kenya Kwanza government seeking to shave off Sh300 billion from the national budget.

President William Ruto tasked the National Treasury to begin planning spending cuts on non-priority items to tame the country’s massive budget deficit.

“I have instructed Treasury to work with ministries to find savings of Sh300 billion in this year’s budget,” said Dr Ruto in his maiden speech as President to the National Assembly.

But a spot check by The Standard showed several State agencies are still engaging in non-essential spending on such goods and services as the provision of cut flowers and lunches, against the President's directive through the National Treasury.

Parliament’s plan also comes weeks after Treasury revealed a plan to unveil a luxury gym and spa amid an austerity push.

Treasury in March revealed it is searching for an operator for its new upscale and posh members-only gymnasium club and massage parlour at its Nairobi Bima House headquarters.

It sought a professional firm to run the luxurious gym, which boasts a boutique spa (a bath containing hot aerated water) and a jacuzzi (a large bath with a system of underwater jets of water to massage the body) to help "staff relax after work, keep fit and socialise."

The Presidency has also been on the spot for lavish spending, including splurging on luxury cars and hospitality amid a biting cash crisis that has seen civil servants go unpaid.

State House’s top economic adviser Dr David Ndii recently confirmed the government is facing an acute cash crunch amid steeper public debt obligations.