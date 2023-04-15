State stares at massive revenue shortfall amid debt pressure

A businessman showing empty pockets. [Getty Images]

The government is on the brink of missing its revenue collection target for the current financial year that ends in June this year, State data now shows.

This could morph into a financial crisis for the already cash-strapped government.

It could also deal a major blow to President William Ruto’s revenue collection plan to fund his costly campaign promises and bring down the cost of living.

The Ruto administration is under immense public pressure to expand the economy and create new jobs to fulfill election promises.

But data released by the National Treasury yesterday shows the taxman is faced with the herculean task of raising Sh714 billion in just three months.

This is to enable the State to hit its revenue target of Sh2.1 trillion for the current financial year ending June 30.

According to Treasury, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had collected Sh1.39 billion as at the end of March this year.

With just 90 days to go KRA, which is also undergoing reorganiation and is seeking a substantive commissioner general, needs to collect at least Sh238 billion every month - or Sh7.93 billion every day.

President Ruto, KRA Chairman Anthony Mwaura and acting Commissioner General Rispah Simiyu recently said they were confident of hitting the target.

“KRA has kept pace with revenue collection compared to prior year collections,” said Ms Simiyu in a statement this week.

“As at the close of March 2023, revenue collection averaged 95.1 per cent on original target and 93.4 per cent on supplementary target, representing a collection of Sh1.554 trillion and a year on year eight per cent growth.”

The new team at KRA has been under pressure from the Kenya Kwanza administration to seal revenue leaks through corruption and boost State coffers to enable Treasury to wean itself off reliance on public debt.

But analysts said yesterday it is evident it would be a gruelling task to hit the target amid a slowing economy, based on the recent trend of collections.

The government could, therefore, resort to slapping Kenyans, who are already reeling from the high cost of living, with more taxes or it could go for more borrowing amid recent signs of debt distress.

Another option would be to induce massive austerity through deep cuts on State programmes.

This would have the negative effect of slowing crucial programmes such as health and education or building new roads and further stall the recovery of the battered economy and jobs.

“There are no taxes to be collected from a flatlining economy in a very bad global environment, and borrowing more today will crush the prospects for tomorrow,” said Deepak Dave of Advisory Capital.

“It is either the Government of Kenya severely curtails spending, or gets massive debt relief.”

Other tax experts said the State could be forced to raising more taxes to plug the massive revenue hole.

“They won’t meet the target, in my view,” said Nikhil Hira, a tax expert and business partner at Kody Africa LLP.

“I guess they will go for excise duty again. They could consider increasing rates of VAT and income tax but I think that will be counterproductive,” he added on the options available for the government should the revenue targets fail.

He, however, said looming receipts as firms honour statutory obligations would be a good boost to KRA revenue mobilisation plans.

“April is often a key month for corporate and income tax as individuals and businesses with December year ends pay first instalment for 2023 and final tax for 2022,” said Mr Hira.

Commercial banks reported double-digit growths in profitability for 2022, bucking the trend of a slowing economy.

Besides the shareholders, the taxman will be the second biggest beneficiary of the super-normal profits based on previous filings.

For instance, the corporate taxes paid to the KRA jumped 22.82 per cent to Sh50.7 billion in December 2021 compared to a year earlier when the sector’s corporation tax payment amounted to Sh41.28 billion. KRA has been tightening the noose on taxpayers after Ruto set a target to double tax collections by the end of his first term in 2027.

The government plans to increase tax revenues as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP) from 17.3 per cent over the current financial year to 17.8 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year.

Ruto, who has spoken against incurring more debt to fund programmes, is banking on increased tax collections to reduce the need for borrowing and bridge the budget deficit his government estimates will be at Sh695.2 billion during the year.

KRA is expected to collect Sh2.57 trillion in the 2023-24 financial year, 17 per cent more than the Sh2.1 trillion it is projected to collect over the current financial year.

The President is banking on a host of new systems and radical changes at KRA to help achieve the targets and bring more Kenyans into the tax bracket.

During last year’s Taxpayers Day, which is organised by KRA annually, Ruto said it is possible to increase tax revenues by 100 per cent over the next five years as tax collections remain far below their potential.

He said technology could play a critical role in growing tax revenues.

“The imperative of embracing technological solutions to KRA’s strategic issues is clear,” he said.

“There are only seven million people with KRA PIN numbers. At the same time, in the same economy, Safaricom’s M-Pesa has 30 million registered customers, transacting billions of shillings daily.”

But experts have cautioned that raising taxes might not have the intended impact of increasing revenues and that the government should instead focus on growing the tax base.

In some instances, they say, the government should consider reducing taxes to boost businesses as well as the spending power of Kenyans, which can help the economy that is reeling from multiple shocks such as high energy costs and effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

The government is also facing higher borrowing costs.

Significant debt repayment has also exposed Kenya to higher interest rates at a time the global credit market conditions have tightened, limiting the country’s borrowing window as the shilling continues to depreciate against the dollar and major currencies.

Kenya’s public debt grew by nearly Sh500 billion in the four months to January this year, pointing to a sustained borrowing appetite by the new government.

This is amid growing concerns that the country could be headed to a full-blown debt crisis.

It also comes at a time when Treasury is trying to balance its debt portfolio, which is fast approaching the allowed Sh10 trillion limit, with expensive commercial debts now taking up more than 60 per cent of tax revenues.

Ruto’s administration, which came into office in September last year, has laid out plans for Parliament to replace the current public debt limit of Sh10 trillion with a debt anchor hinged on GDP.

Central Bank of Kenya data shows that Kenya’s debt grew by Sh481 billion between September last year and January this year to stand at Sh9.182 trillion, edging toward the Sh10 trillion borrowing cap set by Parliament last June.