Fuel prices remain unchanged for the next 30 days, EPRA

In the latest review by EPRA, the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged for the next 30 days.

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next 30 days the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum price of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” reads the statement by EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

According to Kiptoo, the prices are inclusive of an 8 per cent value-added tax.

He says that the cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 1.07 per cent, while that of Diesel and Kerosene decreased by 7.11 per cent and 7.30 per cent respectively.

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of Super Petrol while a subsidy of Sh17.12 per litre has been maintained for Kerosene in order to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” reads the statement.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh179.30, diesel at Sh162 and kerosene at Sh145.94.

The announcement by EPRA comes after four months of unchanged prices for the three products at the pump.

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol while a subsidy of Sh23.49 per litre has been maintained on kerosene in order to cushion the consumer from the otherwise high prices,” said EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

According to Kiptoo, the average landed cost of petrol, diesel and kerosene decreased but the shilling weakened against the dollar by 2.56 per cent.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol in the next month will cost Sh176.98, diesel Sh159.76 and kerosene Sh143.69.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol continues to retail at Sh179.50, diesel Sh162.70 and kerosene Sh146.66.

In Nakuru, the price of a litre of petrol remains at Sh178.62, diesel 161.83, and kerosene Sh145.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will continue to cost Sh179.50, diesel Sh162.72 and kerosene Sh146.67.

In Garissa, a litre of petrol will continue to cost Sh183.47, diesel Sh166.17 and kerosene Sh150.11.